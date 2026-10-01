CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Dominica and Guyana will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Dominica vs Guyana is available to watch live on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Dominica and Guyana meet in CONCACAF Nations League action, with the Golden Jaguars arriving as the group's form team and looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Guyana sit first in Group 1 of League B, having won both of their opening Nations League fixtures. They beat Puerto Rico on the road before defeating Cayman Islands, and their momentum heading into this fixture is hard to ignore.

Dominica have had a difficult start to the group stage. They lost to Puerto Rico and could only draw with Cayman Islands, leaving them rooted to the foot of the standings. A win here is not just desirable — it is necessary.

The two sides met in a friendly earlier this year, with Guyana running out 2-0 winners. That result will do little to settle nerves in the Dominica camp ahead of this rematch.

Guyana are one of the rising forces in Caribbean football. Their qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time in 2019 marked a turning point, and the Golden Jaguars have continued to build on that platform.

For Dominica, this is a chance to arrest a slide before the group stage slips away from them entirely. Home advantage may be their most valuable asset on the night.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Dominica vs Guyana live.

How to watch Dominica vs Guyana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Dominica have not released information on injuries, suspensions, or their expected lineup. Guyana are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. Further details for both teams will be added as kick-off approaches.

Form

Guyana arrive in excellent form, winning all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. In CONCACAF Nations League play, they beat Cayman Islands 2-0 and won 1-0 away at Puerto Rico. They also claimed a 3-1 victory over Belize in a friendly, scoring eight goals across their last five outings without conceding. That run includes a 2-0 friendly win over Dominica in March, and a 4-1 victory against Antigua and Barbuda before that.

Dominica's recent record is far less convincing. They have taken one win, two draws, and suffered two defeats in their last five matches, scoring just three goals. Their most recent Nations League outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Cayman Islands, and they lost 2-0 to Puerto Rico before that. A 1-0 friendly win over Anguilla offers some encouragement, but the overall picture is of a side struggling for consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Guyana GUY 2 Dominica DMA 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only meeting between these two sides on record came in a friendly on March 27, 2026, when Guyana won 2-0 at home. That is the sole head-to-head fixture in the available data, and it gives Guyana a 100 percent record against their Nations League opponents.

Standings

B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Guyana GUY 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6 W W 2 Puerto Rico PUR 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 W L 3 Cayman Islands CYM 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D 4 Dominica DMA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D Promotion Relegation

Guyana top Group 1 of League B going into this match, while Dominica sit fourth and bottom. The gap between the two sides in the standings makes this a pivotal fixture for the hosts, who need a result to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dominica vs Guyana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: