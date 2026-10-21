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Europa League
team-logoDinamo Zagreb
Stadion Maksimir
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
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Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen
Dinamo Zagreb
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen are listed below.

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Dinamo Zagreb host NEC Nijmegen at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as they look to move up the standings.

Mario Kovacevic's Dinamo side come into this match in solid form, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. A 1-0 home victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League last time out will have lifted confidence at the Croatian club.

Dick Schreuder's NEC Nijmegen have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Dutch side have drawn four of their last five matches and have yet to win in the Europa League this season, making a result here close to essential.

Dinamo sit 14th in the Europa League table, while NEC are down in 27th. Both clubs are outside the automatic qualification positions, and the gap between them gives the hosts a clear edge heading into this fixture.

With Dinamo buoyed by recent results and NEC searching for their first European win of the campaign, this promises to be a tightly contested afternoon in Zagreb.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Kovacevic

Mario Kovacevic takes charge of Dinamo Zagreb for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates on the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Dick Schreuder leads NEC Nijmegen into the match, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away side either. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

DZG

DZG - Form

NKL
W3-2
VUK
W0-4
HAS
L2-1
AND
W1-0
SLA
W1-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEC

NEC - Form

JUV
L5-0
GAE
D1-1
AJX
D1-1
LES
D1-1
SIT
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Dinamo Zagreb have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-5 win over Slaven in the HNL, and they followed up their Europa League victory over Anderlecht with that dominant domestic performance. The only blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Croatian top flight. Dinamo have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

NEC Nijmegen have drawn four and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, and they drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia in their last Europa League outing. The standout low point in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in Europe. NEC have scored six goals and conceded nine across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Dinamo ZagrebDrawNEC Nijmegen
1
0
0
Europa League
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
3
NEC Nijmegen badge
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Dinamo Zagreb beating NEC Nijmegen 3-2 in a Europa League fixture on October 23, 2008. That result gives Dinamo the only win between the sides in recorded meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Dinamo Zagreb sit in 14th place while NEC Nijmegen are placed 27th. Dinamo are within reach of the automatic qualification positions, while NEC face a much steeper climb to make the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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