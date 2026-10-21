Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen are listed below.

Dinamo Zagreb host NEC Nijmegen at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as they look to move up the standings.

Mario Kovacevic's Dinamo side come into this match in solid form, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. A 1-0 home victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League last time out will have lifted confidence at the Croatian club.

Dick Schreuder's NEC Nijmegen have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Dutch side have drawn four of their last five matches and have yet to win in the Europa League this season, making a result here close to essential.

Dinamo sit 14th in the Europa League table, while NEC are down in 27th. Both clubs are outside the automatic qualification positions, and the gap between them gives the hosts a clear edge heading into this fixture.

With Dinamo buoyed by recent results and NEC searching for their first European win of the campaign, this promises to be a tightly contested afternoon in Zagreb.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mario Kovacevic takes charge of Dinamo Zagreb for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates on the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Dick Schreuder leads NEC Nijmegen into the match, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away side either. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Dinamo Zagreb have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-5 win over Slaven in the HNL, and they followed up their Europa League victory over Anderlecht with that dominant domestic performance. The only blemish in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the Croatian top flight. Dinamo have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

NEC Nijmegen have drawn four and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, and they drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia in their last Europa League outing. The standout low point in that run was a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in Europe. NEC have scored six goals and conceded nine across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Dinamo Zagreb beating NEC Nijmegen 3-2 in a Europa League fixture on October 23, 2008. That result gives Dinamo the only win between the sides in recorded meetings.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Dinamo Zagreb sit in 14th place while NEC Nijmegen are placed 27th. Dinamo are within reach of the automatic qualification positions, while NEC face a much steeper climb to make the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: