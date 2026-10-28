CONCACAF Central American Cup - Final 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Deportivo Saprissa and Firpo will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The match is available to watch live on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Subscribers can access coverage through the Paramount+ sports hub.

Deportivo Saprissa host Firpo in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Costa Rican side looking to bounce back after a difficult run of results in domestic competition.

Saprissa arrive at this fixture having lost two of their last three matches across all competitions. A 1-0 defeat to CS Cartagines in the Primera Division was their most recent outing, and confidence at the club is not what it was.

The two sides have already met in this competition. Their earlier encounter ended 0-0, meaning both teams will be eager to find a winner this time around and push their campaign forward.

Firpo travel to Costa Rica in reasonable shape. The Salvadoran club drew 1-1 with CD Platense Municipal in their last Primera Division outing and have shown they can be difficult to beat.

Saprissa's home record and regional pedigree give them the edge on paper, but Firpo have demonstrated enough resilience in recent weeks to make this a competitive fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Central American Cup match live.

How to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Firpo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Deportivo Saprissa ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the expected starting XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Firpo have also yet to release squad information. Updates on their injury situation and probable lineup will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Deportivo Saprissa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Deportiva San Carlos in the Primera Division. Earlier in that run, they beat Sporting FC 6-0, though losses to CS Cartagines and Escorpiones either side of that victory reflect the inconsistency they have shown. The draw with Firpo in the CONCACAF Central American Cup sits in the middle of that sequence.

Firpo have taken two draws, two wins, and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against CD Platense Municipal in the Primera Division. They also drew 0-0 with Saprissa in the earlier meeting between these sides. A 2-0 win over Inca Aruba and a 2-3 victory at Municipal Limeno show they are capable of finding goals on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data is their CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture on October 22, 2026, which ended 0-0 with Firpo as the home team. That result means neither side has managed to score against the other in this competition so far.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Firpo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: