CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 9 Sept 2026 - 21:06

Today's game between Deportivo Saprissa and CS Cartagines will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 9:06 PM.

The CONCACAF Central American Cup match between Deportivo Saprissa and CS Cartagines is available to stream live on Paramount+. You can access the stream directly through their platform.

Deportivo Saprissa host CS Cartagines in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with two of Costa Rica's most prominent clubs meeting on the continental stage.

Saprissa come into this fixture with mixed form. They have won two of their last five matches but suffered a 2-1 defeat to CD Olimpia in their previous CONCACAF Central American Cup outing, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this contest.

Cartagines arrive in sharply contrasting form. They have won all five of their most recent matches across both domestic and continental competition, including a 2-0 victory over CD FAS in the CONCACAF Central American Cup and a 4-0 win against Verdes FC in the same tournament.

The two sides met as recently as August 16, when Saprissa edged Cartagines 3-2 in the Costa Rican Primera Division. That result adds an extra edge to this rematch, with Cartagines looking to reverse that domestic defeat on a wider stage.

With Cartagines carrying strong momentum and Saprissa seeking to recover their footing in the competition, this fixture carries real weight for both clubs' continental ambitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs CS Cartagines with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Deportivo Saprissa. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

CS Cartagines have also not released any confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their coach, injuries, and suspensions will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Deportivo Saprissa have recorded two wins, two losses, and no draws across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over LD Alajuelense in the Primera Division on September 6. They also beat Escorpiones 2-1, though defeats to CD Olimpia in the CONCACAF Central American Cup and Inter San Carlos in the league have disrupted their run. Across those five games, Saprissa scored seven goals and conceded six.

CS Cartagines have won all five of their most recent matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Puntarenas FC on September 6. They also beat Club Sport Herediano 1-0 in the league, defeated CD FAS 2-0 and Verdes FC 4-0 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, and beat Escorpiones 4-1. Cartagines scored 10 goals and conceded just one across that five-match run, keeping four clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 3-2 to Deportivo Saprissa at home in the Primera Division on August 16, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Saprissa have won three and Cartagines have won two, with one draw. Both sides have scored freely in recent encounters, combining for 14 goals across those five games.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs CS Cartagines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: