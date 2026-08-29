Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 29 Aug 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Velez Sarsfield will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Sarsfield is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Deportivo Riestra host Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a meaningful fixture in the Argentine top flight.

Riestra have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Guillermo Duro's side picked up a draw against Huracan in their last league outing, but two defeats in their last five matches tell a story of a team that has yet to find a reliable rhythm this season.

Velez arrive in stronger shape. Guillermo Barros Schelotto's squad have gone unbeaten in their last five outings across all competitions, drawing with River Plate, Defensa y Justicia, and Boca Juniors while also collecting back-to-back wins against Independiente and Talleres.

The visitors sit second in Apertura Group A, a position that reflects their steady accumulation of points. Riestra, by contrast, occupy eighth in Clausura Group A and fifteenth in Apertura Group A, underlining the gap in league standing between the two sides heading into this fixture.

This is a match Velez will be expected to control, though Riestra have shown they can be difficult to break down at home. The sides drew 0-0 in their most recent meeting, and the head-to-head record over the last five games has been tight throughout.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Sarsfield, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Sarsfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra are managed by Guillermo Duro. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released at this stage. Information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Velez Sarsfield are led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad, and a probable lineup has not yet been announced. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Deportivo Riestra have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats in their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in the Copa Argentina. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Huracan in the Liga Profesional. A 2-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys was the low point of that run, though they did beat Estudiantes 2-0 in the league earlier in August. Riestra have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Velez Sarsfield are unbeaten in five, recording two wins and three draws. Their last match ended 2-2 against River Plate in the Liga Profesional. Earlier in the run, Velez beat Talleres 3-1 away from home and edged Independiente 1-0. They have scored eight goals and conceded five during that period, with three consecutive draws against top-half opposition demonstrating their resilience.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 0-0, with Velez as the home side in the Liga Profesional in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Velez hold one win, Riestra hold one win, and three matches have ended level. The sides drew 2-2 and 1-1 in two of those meetings, while Riestra claimed a 1-0 win at Velez in March 2025.

Standings

In Apertura Group A, Velez Sarsfield sit second while Deportivo Riestra are fifteenth. In Clausura Group A, Riestra are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Velez Sarsfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: