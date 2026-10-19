Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 19 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Union will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 8:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Deportivo Riestra host Union in a Liga Profesional fixture with both clubs needing points to climb the Clausura Group A standings.

Guillermo Duro's Riestra arrive at this game in difficult form. Three losses in their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Lanus, have left them rooted near the bottom of the group and in need of a result at home.

Union, managed by Leonardo Madelon, come in even worse shape. Four defeats from their last five Liga Profesional outings tell a stark story, with losses to Boca Juniors, Independiente, and Defensa y Justicia among the recent setbacks.

Neither side can afford to drop further points at this stage of the competition. A win here would offer meaningful breathing room, while another defeat would pile pressure on both managers.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Union live.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra are managed by Guillermo Duro. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Union are led by Leonardo Madelon. Similarly, no team news has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, with further details expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Deportivo Riestra have managed no wins, two draws, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to San Lorenzo, and a 3-0 loss to Lanus earlier in that run represents the low point of this stretch. They drew 1-1 with Central Cordoba de Santiago and 0-0 with Gimnasia Mendoza in that period. Riestra have scored just two goals across those five fixtures while conceding six.

Union's last five matches produced one win and four defeats. Their only positive result came against Instituto, a 3-2 victory, but they have lost every Liga Profesional game since. A 3-0 defeat to Boca Juniors and a 2-0 loss to Defensa y Justicia feature in that run. Union have scored six goals but conceded nine across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Union hosted Deportivo Riestra in a Liga Profesional fixture that ended 2-0 to the home side. The only other recorded meeting in the dataset was a goalless draw when Union again hosted Riestra in August 2024. Across the two matches on record, Union hold the advantage with one win and one draw.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Union sit one place above Deportivo Riestra, with the home side in 12th and Union in 11th. The gap between them is minimal, making this a direct contest between two clubs fighting to move clear of the lower reaches of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: