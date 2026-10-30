Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Talleres will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Deportivo Riestra vs Talleres is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo Riestra host Talleres in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group A fixture, with both sides carrying poor recent form into a match that has real relegation-zone implications.

Guillermo Duro's Riestra have not won in five competitive outings, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their last result was a 1-0 loss to Instituto, and they sit 13th in the Clausura Group A table with pressure mounting.

Talleres arrive in no better shape. Omar de Felippe's side have won just one of their last five Liga Profesional matches, losing four, and sit 15th in Clausura Group A. A 1-2 defeat to Defensa y Justicia was their most recent outing.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Talleres have edged recent meetings, but Riestra have shown they can take points off them, and home advantage could prove a factor for Duro's side.

With both teams rooted near the foot of the Clausura standings, this is a fixture neither can afford to lose. Expect a competitive, tense affair with plenty at stake.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Talleres live.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Talleres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra are managed by Guillermo Duro for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Talleres are led by Omar de Felippe. No injury or suspension concerns are currently reported for the away side either, though the team news picture may develop in the hours before the match.

Form

Deportivo Riestra head into this match having won none, drawn three, and lost two of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Instituto, and they also lost 1-0 to San Lorenzo in that run. Draws against Union (1-1) and Central Cordoba de Santiago (1-1) reflect a side struggling to convert pressure into victories. Riestra have scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Talleres arrive in similarly difficult form, recording one draw and four defeats from their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Defensa y Justicia, and they also suffered defeats to Boca Juniors (1-2) and Belgrano (0-1). Their only point came in a 0-0 draw with Independiente. Talleres have scored two goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Talleres hosted Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Talleres hold three wins to Riestra's one, with one draw. Riestra's only victory in that sequence came in August 2025, when they won 1-0 away at Talleres.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Riestra sit 13th and Talleres are 15th, meaning both sides are deep in the lower reaches of the standings and in need of points. In Apertura Group A, the picture is reversed, with Talleres placed fourth and Riestra down in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Talleres today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: