Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 14 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Lanus will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Deportivo Riestra vs Lanus is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Deportivo Riestra host Lanus in the Liga Profesional, with both sides looking to pick up points in a division where margins remain tight across the standings.

Riestra come into this fixture under Guillermo Duro having struggled for consistency. Three draws in their last four league outings tell the story of a side that cannot quite find a winning formula, though they have shown resilience in staying competitive.

Lanus arrive in better shape. Mauricio Pellegrino's side have won two of their last five across all competitions and sit ninth in the Clausura Group A table, giving them genuine reason to push for a positive result on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Riestra have won two of the last four meetings, including a 3-1 victory at home in August 2024, so Lanus will know they face a stern test despite their relative league position.

For Duro's men, this is a fixture that carries real weight. Sitting 12th in the Clausura Group A, Riestra need a result to avoid slipping further down the table as the season progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Liga Profesional clash.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Guillermo Duro takes charge of Deportivo Riestra with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

For Lanus, Mauricio Pellegrino also has no reported absentees listed in the current data. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Deportivo Riestra have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Club Atletico Platense in the Liga Profesional, and they also drew 1-1 with Velez Sarsfield the week prior. Riestra scored four goals and conceded four across those five games. Three consecutive draws in league play reflects a side finding it difficult to take all three points.

Lanus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Pellegrino's side beat Defensa y Justicia 1-0 in their most recent Liga Profesional fixture and earlier claimed a 3-0 away win against Talleres. They scored six goals and conceded five across the five-match run, showing a more productive attacking output than their hosts.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, with Lanus hosting Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional in May 2026. Across the last four head-to-head fixtures, Riestra hold the stronger record, winning two compared to Lanus's one, with one match ending level. Riestra's 3-1 home win in August 2024 stands as the highest-scoring encounter in the recent series.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Deportivo Riestra sit 12th while Lanus are placed 9th. In the Apertura Group A, Lanus hold 5th position compared to Riestra's 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: