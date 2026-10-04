Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 5 Oct 2026 - 15:45

Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Central Cordoba de Santiago will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Deportivo Riestra vs Central Cordoba de Santiago is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Deportivo Riestra host Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying inconsistent form into a fixture that has genuine implications in the standings.

Guillermo Duro's Riestra have not won any of their last five league matches, picking up three draws and two defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Gimnasia Mendoza, and a 3-0 loss to Lanus earlier in the month underlined the problems at the back.

Central Cordoba arrive in no better shape. Sebastian Dominguez's side have taken just two points from their last five Liga Profesional matches, with three defeats in that stretch. A 2-2 draw with Defensa y Justicia was their most recent result.

Neither team is in a position to drop further points, and that pressure alone should make for a competitive and direct contest.

Read on for full details on how to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Central Cordoba de Santiago, including the live stream and TV channel options available.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra are managed by Guillermo Duro, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Central Cordoba de Santiago are led by Sebastian Dominguez, and similarly, no team news has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Updates will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Deportivo Riestra have gone winless across their last five competitive matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their only goals came in draws, and they conceded five times across that run, including a 3-0 defeat to Lanus. In their last five Liga Profesional matches alone, they have scored two goals and failed to win any fixture.

Central Cordoba de Santiago have also struggled, winning none of their last five matches with two draws and three losses. They drew 2-2 with Defensa y Justicia in their most recent outing but lost to both Boca Juniors and Independiente before that. Across the five matches, they scored six goals but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Central Cordoba de Santiago beat Deportivo Riestra 1-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. Before that, Riestra won 2-0 when the fixture was played at their ground in September 2025. Across the four recorded meetings, Riestra have won two, Central Cordoba one, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Riestra sit in mid-table while Central Cordoba are placed below them, meaning both clubs are in territory where points are needed to avoid finishing in the lower half of the group. In the Apertura Group A, the positions are reversed, with Central Cordoba placed higher than Riestra, reflecting how closely matched these two sides have been across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Central Cordoba de Santiago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: