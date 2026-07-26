Today's game between Deportivo Riestra and Boca Juniors will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below for each provider.

Deportivo Riestra host Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of contrasting recent campaigns across multiple competitions.

Guillermo Duro's Riestra side have had a disrupted run of results. Their last competitive outing ended in a Copa Argentina win over San Lorenzo, but prior to that they suffered back-to-back Copa Sudamericana defeats to Montevideo City Torque and Gremio, which exposed vulnerabilities in their squad depth.

Boca Juniors, under Rodolfo Arruabarrena, return to league action on the back of a Copa Sudamericana win over O'Higgins, their most recent result before this fixture. That victory offered some relief after a turbulent stretch across continental competition.

Off the pitch, captain Leandro Paredes has been in the headlines after casting doubt on his international future following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. Whether that uncertainty affects the mood at the club remains to be seen, but Boca will be expected to set it aside and focus on domestic points.

In the Liga Profesional standings, both teams sit in the same position in the Clausura Group A table, making this a fixture with direct implications for the standings. Boca's superior pedigree gives them the edge on paper, but Riestra have shown they are no pushover at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Riestra are managed by Guillermo Duro. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena also has no reported injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. A probable lineup has not been confirmed for the away side either, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Deportivo Riestra have recorded one win, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, with their most recent result a Copa Argentina victory over San Lorenzo. Their form across competitions has been inconsistent, with defeats to Gremio (3-0) and Montevideo City Torque (4-1) in the Copa Sudamericana standing out as damaging results. A draw against Palestino and a goalless stalemate with Lanus in the Liga Profesional round out that run. Riestra scored three goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a return that reflects their defensive fragility in recent weeks.

Boca Juniors have posted two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over O'Higgins on July 24, and before that they beat Sarmiento 2-0 in the Copa Argentina. Their defeats came against Universidad Católica (1-0) in the Copa Libertadores and Huracán (3-2) in the Liga Profesional, with a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro also in that stretch. Boca scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

DER Last 2 matches BOC 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Deportivo Riestra

Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Deportivo Riestra 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two most recent meetings between these clubs both went in Boca Juniors' favour. The last encounter, played in January 2026 in the Liga Profesional with Boca as the home side, ended 1-0. Before that, a Liga Profesional fixture in October 2024 finished 1-1, also at Boca's ground. Both meetings on record were played at Boca's stadium, meaning this fixture represents a different test with Riestra on home turf.

Standings

In the Liga Profesional Clausura Group A, both Deportivo Riestra and Boca Juniors currently sit in sixth place. In the Apertura Group A standings, Boca occupy second position while Riestra are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Riestra vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: