Primera A - Game Week 14 10 Oct 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz. Both platforms offer live streaming options for the match. You can sign up and watch live through Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123 or stream via Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900.

Deportivo Pereira host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Arturo Reyes's team desperately need points to pull clear of the relegation zone, while Rafael Dudamel's visitors arrive in strong form and pushing near the top of the Clausura table.

Pereira have endured a difficult run. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 4-0 loss to Cucuta most recently, have left them rooted at the foot of the Clausura standings. The pressure on Reyes is mounting with each passing round.

Cali, by contrast, are in commanding form. Five consecutive wins across all competitions have built real momentum under Dudamel, and the visitors will arrive in Pereira with confidence running through the squad.

The head-to-head record adds further context. Cali have won the last two meetings between these clubs, and have not lost to Pereira in the most recent three encounters. Pereira's supporters will be hoping their home ground provides an advantage the statistics have not offered lately.

With so much riding on the result for the home side, and Cali looking to press their Clausura challenge, this fixture has genuine stakes on both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arturo Reyes takes charge of Deportivo Pereira for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Rafael Dudamel oversees Deportivo Cali, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. Any changes to the squad picture will be reflected here as information becomes available.

Form

Deportivo Pereira have struggled for consistency, collecting just two draws and suffering three defeats across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Cucuta, and they have also lost to Santa Fe and Bucaramanga during this run. Across those five games, Pereira scored just four goals and conceded ten, a return that underlines the scale of their problems at both ends of the pitch.

Deportivo Cali have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent Primera A fixtures without a single defeat. Dudamel's side beat Alianza FC 3-1 in their last outing and have also recorded wins over Aguilas Doradas, Santa Fe, Cucuta, and Once Caldas. They have scored ten goals and conceded only three during that sequence, including two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in March 2026, when Deportivo Cali won 1-0 as the home side in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cali have won three times and Pereira twice, with no draws recorded. Pereira's last victory in this fixture came in April 2025, a 2-0 home win, though Cali have taken both subsequent meetings.

Standings

The Clausura table tells the story of this fixture in stark terms. Pereira sit 19th in the Clausura standings, deep in the relegation places, while Cali occupy second position, firmly in the mix for the title race. In the Apertura table, Pereira finished 20th and Cali ninth, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: