Primera A - Game Week 15 20 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Deportivo Pereira and Chico FC will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Pereira vs Chico FC are listed below.

Deportivo Pereira host Chico FC in a Colombia Primera A fixture that pits two struggling sides against each other with the pressure of the Clausura standings bearing down on both.

Pereira have not won in their last five league outings. Three draws and two defeats tell the story of a team that has stopped losing badly but has not yet found a way to win, and Arturo Reyes will need more than a point from this one.

Chico arrive in no better shape. Jhon Gomez's side have lost three of their last five Primera A matches, and a 1-4 defeat to Atletico Nacional last weekend was a bruising reminder of where they currently sit in the pecking order.

The head-to-head record offers little in the way of clear advantage. These clubs have shared results fairly evenly in recent meetings, with no side able to establish consistent dominance over the other.

Both teams are planted in the lower reaches of the Clausura table, which gives this match a sharper edge than the quality on show might otherwise suggest. Points are running out, and neither side can afford to lose.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Chico FC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Chico FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arturo Reyes oversees Deportivo Pereira for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chico FC head coach Jhon Gomez also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Deportivo Pereira head into this match with no wins from their last five Primera A outings, collecting three draws and suffering two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw with Junior FC, and they also drew 0-0 with Deportivo Cali. The run includes a heavy 4-0 loss to Cucuta, and Pereira managed just four goals while conceding six across those five fixtures.

Chico FC arrive with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-4 loss to Atletico Nacional, and they also fell 0-1 to Cucuta. The one bright spot in that stretch was a 3-0 win over Deportivo Pasto. Chico scored four goals and conceded six across those five games, pointing to a side that has struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Chico FC hosted Deportivo Pereira and won 1-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is relatively even, with Chico winning two and Pereira winning one, alongside two draws. The most recent encounter ended in Chico's favour, though Pereira claimed a 1-0 home win in August 2024.

Standings

Both clubs are deep in relegation trouble in the Clausura, with Deportivo Pereira sitting 18th and Chico FC only marginally better off in 16th. In the Apertura, Pereira finished 20th and Chico ended 18th, meaning neither side has found consistent footing across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Chico FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: