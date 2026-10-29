Primera A - Game Week 5 30 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Deportivo Pereira and CD Jaguares will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Pereira vs CD Jaguares are listed below.

Deportivo Pereira host CD Jaguares in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries significant weight for both clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Jose Alexis Marquez's Pereira side come into this one in mixed form. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Once Caldas, and before that they claimed a 2-0 win over Chico FC. The result against Caldas snapped a short run of draws, and Pereira will be looking to build on it at home.

CD Jaguares arrive under pressure. Hubert Bodhert's side have lost three of their last five Primera A matches, including a 4-1 defeat to Millonarios, and they sit just one place below Pereira in the Clausura standings. Points are running out for both clubs.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight. Pereira claimed a 1-0 cup victory over Jaguares in May 2026, but Jaguares won the most recent Primera A meeting between them, a 1-0 result in February 2026.

With both clubs in the relegation picture, this is a match neither can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Pereira vs CD Jaguares live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs CD Jaguares with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Alexis Marquez takes charge of Deportivo Pereira for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hubert Bodhert oversees CD Jaguares, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Deportivo Pereira have collected one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Once Caldas, and they also drew 1-1 with Junior FC and 0-0 with Deportivo Cali. Their only win in that run was a 2-0 victory over Chico FC, while a 4-0 loss to Cucuta stands as the low point of the stretch. Pereira scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

CD Jaguares have won two, drawn zero, and lost three of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Llaneros FC, though they lost 4-1 to Millonarios and 2-1 to Santa Fe in the matches before that. Their other win in the run came against Tolima, a 3-2 victory. Jaguares scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Deportivo Pereira hosted CD Jaguares in a cup fixture and won 1-0. The last Primera A encounter, in February 2026, ended 1-0 to CD Jaguares at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Pereira hold two wins to Jaguares' two, with one draw.

Standings

In the Clausura, Deportivo Pereira sit 17th and CD Jaguares are 18th, with both clubs firmly in the relegation zone. The Apertura table shows a similar picture, with Pereira finishing 20th and Jaguares 16th across the first half of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Pereira vs CD Jaguares today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: