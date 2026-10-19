Primera A - Game Week 15 19 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Deportivo Pasto and Alianza FC will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 9:05 PM.

Deportivo Pasto vs Alianza FC is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz. Watch live on Fubo at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123 or live stream through Fanatiz at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900.

Deportivo Pasto host Alianza FC in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight at opposite ends of the Clausura table. Jonathan Risueno's side are rooted at the bottom of the Clausura standings, while Flabio Torres brings his Alianza squad north looking to climb clear of mid-table.

Pasto's season has been a tale of two halves. Their Apertura campaign was strong enough to place them third, but the Clausura has been a different story entirely, and they are fighting to rediscover any consistency at home.

Alianza arrive in mixed form but with enough quality to trouble a Pasto side that has looked vulnerable in recent weeks. Torres will look to his team's away record in this fixture for encouragement, having won on their last visit to face Pasto in this competition.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight, with draws a recurring theme and neither side able to establish clear dominance over the other in recent meetings.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Alianza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Pasto are managed by Jonathan Risueno, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alianza FC head coach Flabio Torres is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension news currently listed for the away squad. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Deportivo Pasto head into this match with a run of one win, one draw, and two defeats from their last four Primera A outings, with a separate cup loss also in that five-game stretch. Their most recent league result was a goalless draw against Fortaleza FC, following a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chico FC the week before. Pasto did show their ability to grind out results earlier in that run, winning 1-0 against Once Caldas and claiming a 1-0 victory away at America de Cali.

Alianza FC's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency. Torres's side drew 2-2 with Aguilas Doradas most recently, their third result across five games that went against them in terms of points dropped. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Deportivo Cali and a 4-1 loss to Santa Fe, but showed their away-day quality with a 1-2 win at CD Jaguares and a 1-2 victory at Chico FC. Alianza have scored in four of their last five matches, suggesting they carry an attacking threat even in difficult form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Alianza FC hosted Deportivo Pasto and the match finished 0-0. Before that, the sides met in October 2025 at Pasto's ground and shared six goals in a 3-3 draw. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither team has been able to assert dominance, with the record showing one win apiece for Alianza and Pasto, alongside three draws, and goals proving relatively even across the series.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Deportivo Pasto sit 20th while Alianza FC are placed 15th, reflecting the home side's difficult second-half-of-season campaign. The Apertura standings tell a different story for Pasto, who finished third, with Alianza down in 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Pasto vs Alianza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: