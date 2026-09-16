LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Abanca-Riazor

Today's game between Deportivo de A Coruna and Sevilla will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Deportivo de A Coruña vs Sevilla is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo de A Coruña host Sevilla at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruña in what shapes up as a genuinely interesting LaLiga fixture between two sides with contrasting ambitions this season.

Antonio Hidalgo's Deportivo have made a solid start to life back in the top flight. The newly promoted side are unbeaten through five league matches, collecting wins over Villarreal and Valencia alongside three draws. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the standout performer, scoring in five consecutive LaLiga matches to match a historic milestone last achieved in 2009.

Captain Ximo Navarro has been vocal in his praise for the veteran striker, describing him as a world-class presence who has lifted the squad's belief. Aubameyang's late header earned Deportivo a 1-1 draw at Getafe in their most recent outing, the kind of moment that suggests this side can be more than a survival story.

Sevilla arrive in La Coruña sitting sixth in the table after a strong opening to the campaign. Luis Garcia's side have won three of their last five league matches, with victories over Athletic Bilbao and Valencia among their results. Their most recent fixture ended 1-0 against Valencia, continuing a run of form that has them in contention for European places.

The visitors do carry one injury concern, with Ruben Vargas ruled out for this trip. Otherwise, Garcia has a largely fit squad available and will be looking to extend Sevilla's momentum on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo de A Coruña vs Sevilla, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Hidalgo names a projected XI featuring Leo Roman in goal, with Giacomo Quagliata, Jose Gimenez, Ximo Navarro, and Lucas Noubi forming the back line. Mario Soriano, Luismi Cruz, and Lorenzo Amatucci are set to operate in midfield, with Riki Rodriguez supporting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bil Nsongo in attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

Luis Garcia is set to deploy Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal for Sevilla, with Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Juan Iglesias, and Andres Castrin in defence. Youssouf Fofana and Miguel Angel Sierra anchor the midfield, with Felix Correia and Lucien Agoume providing width. Isaac Romero and Lucas Stassin lead the attack. Ruben Vargas is listed as unavailable through injury.

Form

Deportivo de A Coruña are unbeaten in their last five LaLiga matches, recording two wins and three draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Getafe, and they also beat Villarreal 3-2 away from home earlier in the run. Across those five fixtures, they have scored eight goals and conceded six.

Sevilla have won three and drawn one of their last five LaLiga outings, with a single defeat against Atletico Madrid the only blemish. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Valencia, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao. They have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs in LaLiga came on 17 April 2018, when the sides drew 0-0 at the Abanca-Riazor. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sevilla have won two, Deportivo have won one, and two matches ended level. Sevilla's results include a 4-2 win at home and a 3-2 victory in La Coruña.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo de A Coruña currently sit seventh, while Sevilla are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: