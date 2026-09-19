LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Abanca-Riazor

Today's game between Deportivo de A Coruna and Real Betis will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo de A Coruna host Real Betis at the Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna in a LaLiga fixture that pits one of the division's most pleasant surprises against a side that has emerged as a genuine title contender.

Antonio Hidalgo's Deportivo have made a composed start to life back in the top flight, but their unbeaten run came to an end last time out when Sevilla left La Coruna with all three points. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the standout figure in attack, scoring in five consecutive LaLiga matches to match a historic milestone last achieved in 2009.

Real Betis arrive in fine fettle. Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday to collect a fifth league win from six matches, leaving them level on 15 points with second-placed Real Madrid. The Chilean coach has kept a measured tone despite the results, making clear he has no intention of letting the squad lose focus.

Troy Parrott has added another dimension to Betis's attack since joining from the Netherlands. The Republic of Ireland forward scored the winner on his debut in European competition, a late goal that beat Lille in the Champions League opener, and has quickly become one of the most discussed forwards in Spain.

This is a fixture between a promoted side still finding its ceiling and a Betis team that is discovering it may be higher than anyone expected. How to watch it all unfold is detailed below.

How to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Hidalgo names a projected XI of Leo Roman, Adria Altimira, Miguel Loureiro, David Mella, Jose Gimenez, Yeremay Hernandez, Luismi Cruz, Lorenzo Amatucci, Riki Rodriguez, Bil Nsongo, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Noe Carrillo is listed as injured, while Angelino is suspended and will play no part.

Manuel Pellegrini is set to deploy Alvaro Valles, Natan, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, Isco, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Juan Hernandez. Diego Llorente is absent through injury, and Betis have no suspensions to contend with.

Form

Deportivo have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home defeat to Sevilla, ending a run that had included a 3-2 away win at Villarreal and a 3-1 victory over Valencia. The draw against Getafe and an earlier 1-1 with Malaga show a side capable of grinding out results, though the loss to Sevilla is the first time they have been beaten in the league this season.

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only loss a 5-2 defeat to Levante earlier in the campaign. Since then, Betis have beaten Real Madrid 1-0, won 3-2 against Lille in the Champions League, claimed a 2-1 victory at Villarreal, and followed that with a 1-0 win over Getafe. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides in a competitive fixture came in LaLiga on February 12, 2018, when Real Betis won 1-0 at the Abanca-Riazor. Before that, Betis won 2-1 at home in September 2017, while the sides drew 1-1 in La Coruna in March of the same year. Across the last five recorded meetings, including a 2019 friendly and a 2016 Copa del Rey tie, Deportivo hold two wins to Betis's two, with one draw.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo sit seventh and Betis are third. Betis arrive as the higher-placed side chasing the top two, while Deportivo are well-positioned in the upper half for a team in their first season back in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: