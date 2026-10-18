Primera A - Game Week 15 18 Oct 2026 - 21:10

Today's game between Deportivo Cali and Junior FC will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Deportivo Cali vs Junior FC are listed below.

Deportivo Cali host Junior FC in a Primera A Clausura fixture that puts two clubs with very different ambitions on a collision course.

Rafael Dudamel's side have been in commanding form, winning four of their last five league matches and sitting near the top of the Clausura table. Cali come into this one with momentum and the confidence that a strong run of results brings.

Junior arrive in very different circumstances. Sebastian Viera's squad have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win, one draw, and two losses in their most recent four outings. Back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Bucaramanga and Atletico Nacional exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Cali will look to exploit.

The head-to-head record offers Junior little comfort either. Cali won the most recent meeting between these clubs, a 2-1 victory when Junior hosted in April 2026, and the overall record across the last five encounters is closely contested.

For Junior, this is a fixture they need to approach with urgency. Sitting 16th in the Clausura, they cannot afford to fall further behind. Cali, in second place, have the chance to apply real pressure at the top with a win.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Cali vs Junior FC live.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rafael Dudamel takes charge of Deportivo Cali, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Viera oversees Junior FC, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Deportivo Cali have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Pereira, but before that they won three straight, including a 3-1 victory over Alianza FC and a 2-0 win over Aguilas Doradas. Dudamel's side have scored eight goals and conceded just one across those five fixtures, a defensive record that stands out in the division.

Junior FC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Pereira, and the run also includes defeats to Bucaramanga and Atletico Nacional, both by a 3-1 scoreline. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games, a return that reflects the inconsistency running through the squad.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Junior FC hosted Deportivo Cali and lost 1-2 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is split, with Cali winning two, Junior winning one, and two matches ending in draws. Junior's last win in this fixture came in July 2025, a 2-0 away victory at Cali.

Standings

In the Clausura, Deportivo Cali sit second, firmly in contention for the title race, while Junior FC are 16th, in the thick of the relegation battle. The gap between the two sides in the table makes this a fixture with very different stakes: Cali are chasing the top, Junior are fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Cali vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: