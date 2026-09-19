Primera A - Game Week 11 19 Sept 2026 - 19:10

Today's game between Deportivo Cali and Cucuta will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:10 PM.

Deportivo Cali vs Cucuta is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo Cali host Cucuta in a Primera A Clausura fixture with both clubs needing a result for very different reasons. Rafael Dudamel's side are looking to arrest a run of poor form, while Cucuta arrive with relegation concerns still hanging over them.

Deportivo Cali have endured a difficult run of results and have also had to manage serious off-field distress. Midfielder Johan Martinez was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by alleged supporters while travelling with family, an incident that drew swift condemnation from the club and has unsettled the squad.

Dudamel's men drew 1-1 with Millonarios in their last league outing, though a 3-0 cup defeat to Atletico Nacional earlier in the week cast a shadow over preparations heading into this match.

Cucuta arrive under Nicolas Hernan Chiesa having shown some resilience in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Alianza FC and Independiente Medellin offered encouragement, though their form has since dipped with a loss to Tolima and a draw against Deportivo Pasto.

A home win for Cali would help ease the pressure on Dudamel, but Cucuta will be determined to pick up points in a fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the Clausura table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Cali vs Cucuta live.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Cucuta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Cali are managed by Rafael Dudamel, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cucuta head coach Nicolas Hernan Chiesa also has no confirmed squad disruptions listed at this stage. Full team news for both clubs will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Deportivo Cali have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Primera A defeat to Once Caldas, which followed a 1-1 draw with Millonarios. A 3-0 cup loss to Atletico Nacional sits in the middle of that run, and Cali also fell 2-1 to Nacional in the league. That sequence points to a side that has struggled to hold results, conceding in each of their last five outings.

Cucuta have managed two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Millonarios, which followed a 2-2 draw with Deportivo Pasto. Their two wins in this run came against Alianza FC and Independiente Medellin, giving them a scoring record of five goals across those five games. Across the same stretch they conceded six, underlining a defensive frailty that Cali will look to exploit.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Deportivo Cali won 2-0 away at Cucuta in a Primera A fixture. Looking further back, the head-to-head record leans in Cali's favour, with their previous encounters including a 4-1 victory in September 2019 and a 2-0 win when hosting Cucuta in March 2019. Cucuta's best result in the series was a 3-3 draw in September 2020. Cali hold the stronger record across the last five meetings.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Deportivo Cali sit eighth while Cucuta are placed 13th, a gap that reflects the contrasting pressures on each club heading into this fixture. In the Apertura, Cali finished ninth and Cucuta 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Cali vs Cucuta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: