LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Deportivo Alaves host Valencia at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria in what is a LaLiga fixture with very different stakes for each side.

Alaves arrive in third place and in solid form, having won three of their last four league matches. Quique Sanchez Flores has his side playing with confidence, and a win here would keep them close to the early pacesetters at the top of the table.

Valencia's situation could not be more different. Carlos Corberan's tenure ended this week after the club sacked both the head coach and CEO of Football Ron Gourlay following a dismal start that has left them rooted to the foot of the table without a single league win. Interim coach Oscar Sanchez takes charge of a squad already stretched by injuries.

The mood around Valencia has been toxic. Supporters protested outside Mestalla after a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier this month, and club legend Santiago Canizares publicly urged fans to boycott the ground entirely to force a change in ownership. The squad arrives in Vitoria carrying that weight.

On the pitch, Valencia have lost four straight LaLiga matches, conceding ten goals and scoring just one. They also fell 1-0 at Sevilla in their most recent outing, a result that deepened the crisis before the managerial change.

Alaves, by contrast, are full of momentum. Their 5-2 dismantling of Osasuna last weekend underlined their attacking quality, and they head into this one as clear favourites.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Quique Sanchez Flores names a projected XI featuring Antonio Sivera in goal, with Lucas Boye and Mariano Diaz leading the attack. Mikel Rodriguez, Tomas Mendes, and Aitor Manas are all sidelined through injury, and there are no suspensions for the home side.

Oscar Sanchez takes charge of Valencia for the first time and faces a heavily depleted squad. His projected XI includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Arnaut Danjuma and Aliou Dieng in attack. Nine players are unavailable through injury, including Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Guido Rodriguez, Umar Sadiq, Mouctar Diakhaby, Luis Rioja, Dimitri Foulquier, Cesar Tarrega, and Jose Copete. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Deportivo Alaves have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Racing Santander on September 12, which ended a run of back-to-back wins. Before that, they beat Osasuna 5-2 and Villarreal 1-0 in consecutive outings. Across the five matches, Alaves have scored ten goals and conceded five.

Valencia have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat at Sevilla on September 11, following the 5-0 loss at Barcelona five days earlier. Their only point came in a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo at the start of the run. Valencia have scored just one goal and conceded ten across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 8, 2026, when Valencia won 3-2 at home. Before that, Alaves won 1-0 at Mendizorroza in May 2025, and the two sides drew 0-0 at the same venue in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, each side has won twice, with one draw.

Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves currently sit third, while Valencia are bottom of the table in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Valencia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: