LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mendizorroza

Today's game between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:15 AM.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

Atletico Madrid travel to Vitoria to face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Mendizorroza in LaLiga. Diego Simeone's side arrive in the Basque Country looking to press their case at the top of the Spanish top flight.

Alaves sit sixth in LaLiga, a position that reflects a squad capable of competing with the division's stronger sides but one still searching for the consistency to break into the title conversation. A home win here would tighten the gap on the clubs above them.

Atletico, by contrast, occupy second place and are in the middle of a compelling run of form. Three consecutive LaLiga victories heading into this fixture, including a 2-1 win over Real Madrid, underline the ambition driving Simeone's squad this season.

Simeone himself remains central to everything at the club. Atletico are preparing to open contract extension talks with their long-serving manager, whose current deal is entering its final months, a sign of the confidence the board places in his continued leadership.

Julian Alvarez, one of the key figures in Atletico's attack, arrives at this fixture having recently parted ways with his long-term agent following a summer of transfer uncertainty. How the Argentine responds to that off-field turbulence will be worth watching.

For American fans wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Quique Sanchez Flores names a projected XI for Alaves that includes Antonio Sivera in goal, with a back line of Nahuel Tenaglia, Angel Perez, Jonny Otto, and Abderrahman Rebbach. Nicolas Valentini, Carles Alena, Pablo Ibanez, and Antonio Blanco are set to feature in midfield, with Lucas Boye and Antonio Martinez leading the attack. Mikel Rodriguez, Facundo Garces, and Ville Koski are all unavailable through injury.

Diego Simeone is expected to deploy Jan Oblak between the sticks, with Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, and Robin Le Normand forming the defensive unit. Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, and Alejandro Baena are projected in midfield, with Ademola Lookman and Kang-In Lee supporting the attack. Alexander Soerloth, Pablo Barrios, and Alejandro Grimaldo are all sidelined with injury.

Form

Alaves arrive at this fixture without a win in their last three LaLiga outings, picking up just one point from a possible nine. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, following defeats to Valencia and Racing Santander. The brighter moments in their recent run came earlier, when they beat Osasuna 5-2 and edged past Villarreal 1-0, showing they are capable of producing results against mid-table opposition.

Atletico's form tells a sharply different story. Simeone's side have won three of their last five across all competitions, with their LaLiga run particularly impressive. Back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna set the stage for a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, their most recent league outing. Defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool in the Champions League are the only blemishes in an otherwise strong recent stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atletico won 1-0 at home. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, the record is closely contested: Atletico have won twice, Alaves twice, and one match ended level. Notably, Alaves claimed a 2-0 victory at Mendizorroza in April 2024, making their home record against Atletico a relevant factor heading into this fixture.

Standings

In LaLiga, Alaves sit sixth while Atletico occupy second place. The gap between them reflects the difference in ambition heading into this fixture, with Atletico chasing the title and Alaves targeting a strong mid-table finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: