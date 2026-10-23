NWSL - Game Week 27 24 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Denver Summit FC and Racing Louisville will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Denver Summit FC vs Racing Louisville is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host Racing Louisville in an NWSL regular season fixture, with the two sides arriving in starkly different form as the season enters its final stretch.

Nick Cushing's Denver side sit 10th in the table and are coming off a loss to Angel City FC, a result that will have tempered the momentum built from their earlier win over Chicago Stars. Denver have shown they can score goals this season, but defensive consistency has been a recurring problem.

Racing Louisville, managed by Beverly Yanez, arrive in poor shape. Louisville have won none of their last five NWSL matches, with their only point coming from a draw against Utah Royals. Goals have dried up badly, and the pressure is mounting on a side sitting 15th in the standings.

The head-to-head record offers Louisville a rare source of encouragement. Denver have not beaten Racing Louisville in the available fixture history, with Louisville winning the only previous meeting between these clubs.

For Denver, three points would help consolidate their mid-table position. For Louisville, anything less than a win risks leaving them stranded at the foot of the table with time running out.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs Racing Louisville with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nick Cushing has not confirmed a projected XI for Denver Summit FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Racing Louisville, head coach Beverly Yanez has similarly not released team news at this stage, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Denver Summit FC have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Angel City FC, which followed a 3-0 away win at Chicago Stars. Prior to that, Denver lost 4-1 to Kansas City Current at home. Across those five games, Denver have scored eight goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side with attacking output but defensive vulnerabilities.

Racing Louisville have lost four of their last five NWSL fixtures, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Utah Royals on October 3. Yanez's side were beaten 2-0 by San Diego Wave FC before that draw, and also suffered losses to Bay FC and Gotham FC during this run. Louisville have scored just two goals across those four defeats.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the available record took place on May 30, 2026, when Racing Louisville beat Denver Summit FC 1-0 in an NWSL fixture at Louisville's home ground. That result represents the sole head-to-head reference point for this matchup, with Louisville holding a perfect record against Denver in the dataset.

Standings

Denver Summit FC sit 10th in the NWSL table, comfortably clear of the bottom but with work still to do to push into the top half. Racing Louisville occupy 15th place, leaving them in pressing need of points to avoid finishing at the foot of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs Racing Louisville today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: