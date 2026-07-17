Today's game between Denver Summit FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 2:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host Portland Thorns at Centennial Stadium in an NWSL regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

The Thorns arrive in Colorado sitting third in the NWSL standings, just a point behind the Washington Spirit in second. Robert Vilahamn's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the league this season, though they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Seattle Reign FC in Rivalry Week, a result that nudged them off the pace at the top.

Denver are an expansion side still finding their feet, but they are not without quality. USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps is eligible to make her debut for the club, having signed with the first-year side before the season began after four years with OL Lyonnes. The 32-year-old grew up in Golden, Colorado, less than 35 miles from Centennial Stadium, which adds a local dimension to what is already a compelling match.

Nick Cushing's side drew 2-2 with Houston Dash in their most recent outing, a game that featured some eye-catching goals, including a long-range curler from Yazmeen Ryan. Denver sit 11th in the table and need points to climb the standings.

Portland will want to bounce back quickly after the Seattle defeat. With the top of the table tightly packed, dropped points now carry a steep cost for any side with title ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denver Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. The most notable development for the home side is that USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps is eligible to make her debut for the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns manager Robert Vilahamn is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further squad details are expected in the lead-up to the match.

Form

Denver Summit FC have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Houston Dash on July 12, following a heavy 3-0 loss to Kansas City Current on July 4. Denver's wins in this run came against Racing Louisville, 1-0 away, and Orlando Pride, 3-1 at home.

Portland Thorns have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five league outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Seattle Reign FC on July 12. Before that, they produced a commanding 4-0 win over Racing Louisville on July 5. Portland have scored nine goals and conceded seven across this five-match stretch, with their other victory coming against Bay FC, 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns. As an expansion club, Denver Summit FC did not exist in previous NWSL seasons, meaning there is no prior meeting between these two sides.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Portland Thorns sit third while Denver Summit FC are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: