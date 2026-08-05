NWSL 5 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Denver Summit FC and North Carolina Courage will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Denver Summit FC vs North Carolina Courage will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host North Carolina Courage in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with both sides looking to build momentum in the second half of the campaign.

Nick Cushing's Denver side sit 11th in the standings and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last five league outings.

The Courage arrive in better shape overall, sitting seventh in the table, though their form has been uneven. A stunning 5-0 win over Orlando Pride last time out will have lifted confidence heading into this road trip.

For Denver, the pressure is on. A run of two losses and two draws in their previous four matches has stalled any upward movement in the standings, and Cushing will demand a sharper performance at home.

Mak Lind's North Carolina side will be wary of a backlash, but they carry genuine attacking threat and will back themselves to trouble the Summit defence.

This is a match that carries real weight for both teams in the context of the NWSL table, with the gap between them offering the Courage a chance to pull further clear of the bottom half.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denver Summit FC are managed by Nick Cushing, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. North Carolina Courage head coach Mak Lind also has no reported absences at this stage, with no probable lineup released. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Denver Summit FC have collected one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Boston Legacy FC, while their sole victory in that stretch came against Portland Thorns, winning 2-1. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Kansas City Current and a 1-0 loss to Washington Spirit represent the low points of that run. Denver have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

North Carolina Courage have posted two wins and three defeats in their last five league outings. The standout result was a dominant 5-0 victory over Orlando Pride on August 1, their most recent match. They also beat Seattle Reign FC 3-1 earlier in the stretch. The Courage conceded seven goals in their three defeats, including a 4-1 loss to Utah Royals and a 3-0 reverse against Bay FC.

Head-to-Head Record

Head-to-head data between Denver Summit FC and North Carolina Courage is not currently available. This section will be updated with historical meeting information when records are confirmed.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Denver Summit FC currently sit 11th, while North Carolina Courage are placed 7th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: