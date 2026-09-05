NWSL - Game Week 21 6 Sept 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Denver Summit FC and Gotham FC will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Denver Summit FC vs Gotham FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host Gotham FC in NWSL action, with the league leaders travelling to face an expansion side that is building serious momentum at the right end of the season.

Gotham arrive at this fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run that has them sitting clear at the top of the NWSL standings. Juan Carlos Amoros's side have 45 points, five ahead of second-place Washington Spirit, and the defending Shield winners will be looking to keep that gap intact.

Denver's 6-1 demolition of Chicago Stars last weekend was the result of the week across the entire league. Nick Cushing's side are climbing the table at pace, moving into the top ten and closing to within four points of the final playoff spot.

For Gotham, this trip to Denver is a test of their title credentials against a team that is no longer playing for nothing. The expansion side have shown they can score goals in bunches, and Gotham's backline will need to be sharp.

Gotham's recent away form gives them reason for confidence. Three wins from their last five on the road, including a 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC and a 2-1 win against Kansas City Current, show they can grind out results when it matters.

Denver will draw energy from their home crowd and from the belief that a statement win over the league leaders would do wonders for their playoff push. Cushing has his side pointed in the right direction.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Denver Summit FC vs Gotham FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs Gotham FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denver Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this match, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gotham FC manager Juan Carlos Amoros is similarly without a confirmed team sheet at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and lineup news is expected nearer to the fixture.

Form

Denver Summit FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing produced the standout result of the week — a 6-1 thrashing of Chicago Stars on August 30. They also picked up a 2-1 win over Utah Royals on August 9, though defeats to Portland Thorns (1-0) and North Carolina Courage (0-2) show they remain inconsistent. A 1-1 draw with San Diego Wave FC sits in the middle of that run.

Gotham FC have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Portland Thorns on August 29, extending their unbeaten run. Before that, wins over Kansas City Current (2-1), San Diego Wave FC (1-0), and Houston Dash (1-0 away) demonstrate their ability to win tight games. A goalless draw with Angel City FC was the only match in which Gotham failed to score across the five.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met once in the available records. In that fixture, played on March 25, 2026 in NWSL competition, Gotham FC hosted Denver Summit FC and lost 0-2, with Denver claiming an early-season away victory. That result gives Denver a 1-0 lead in head-to-head meetings based on the data available.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Gotham FC sit first while Denver Summit FC are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs Gotham FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: