NWSL - Game Week 20 29 Aug 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Denver Summit FC and Chicago Stars will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:45 PM.

Denver Summit FC vs Chicago Stars is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host Chicago Stars in NWSL action, with both sides arriving at this fixture from contrasting positions in the table and carrying very different pressures.

Nick Cushing's Denver side sit 12th in the standings and have endured a difficult recent run. A 1-0 defeat to Portland Thorns on August 23 was their second loss in five matches, and they have managed just one win across that stretch. Consistency has been the problem all season.

Chicago are in a worse state. Martin Sjoegren's side are rooted to the bottom of the NWSL table in 16th place and have won none of their last five league games. A 5-0 thrashing by Houston Dash on August 20 underlined the scale of the challenge facing the Stars.

For Chicago, the arithmetic is becoming uncomfortable. With the season entering its final stretch, dropping points in fixtures like this one could prove costly to any faint hopes of escaping the bottom of the table.

Denver will see this as an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the lower reaches of the standings. Home advantage counts for something, and Cushing's squad have shown they can be competitive — the problem has been converting that into results.

Neither coach has confirmed team news ahead of the match, so the picture will become clearer closer to kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Denver Summit FC vs Chicago Stars, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs Chicago Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Denver Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this match, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Stars manager Martin Sjoegren is similarly without a confirmed team sheet at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and lineup news is expected nearer to the fixture.

Form

Denver Summit FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Portland Thorns on August 23, and they also lost 0-2 to North Carolina Courage earlier in the run. A 2-1 win over Utah Royals on August 9 stands as their best result of the stretch. Denver drew 1-1 with both San Diego Wave FC and Boston Legacy FC, collecting five goals and conceding five across those five games.

Chicago Stars have lost three and drawn two of their last five NWSL fixtures, recording no wins in that period. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Racing Louisville on August 23, and they were beaten 5-0 by Houston Dash on August 20 — the heaviest loss in the run. A 1-1 draw with San Diego Wave FC on August 15 and another 1-1 draw with Boston Legacy FC on August 3 were the only points Chicago collected. They have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Denver Summit FC and Chicago Stars in the provided records.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Denver Summit FC currently sit 12th, while Chicago Stars are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs Chicago Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: