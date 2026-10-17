NWSL - Game Week 26 17 Oct 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Denver Summit FC and Angel City FC will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:45 PM.

This NWSL match between Denver Summit FC and Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Denver Summit FC host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs arriving in contrasting moods after a busy run of matches.

Nick Cushing's side sit 10th in the NWSL standings and will be looking to build on a win over Chicago Stars in their most recent outing. Home form and consistency have been themes for Denver this season, and they will need to produce a sharp performance to take points from a visiting side that has been finding its rhythm.

Angel City FC, managed by Leif Gunnar Smerud, come into this match in stronger overall form and occupy sixth place in the table. Three wins from their last four games before a draw against Gotham FC underline a side that has been difficult to beat in recent weeks.

These two sides met just weeks ago, playing out a 3-3 draw, which gives this fixture an added edge as both teams look to settle the question of who holds the upper hand.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on.

How to watch Denver Summit FC vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nick Cushing is in charge of Denver Summit FC for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Angel City FC are managed by Leif Gunnar Smerud, and similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Fans should check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Denver Summit FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory away at Chicago Stars, which followed a 4-1 home defeat to Kansas City Current. Across those five games, Denver have scored nine goals and conceded ten, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive vulnerabilities. A 2-1 win over Seattle Reign FC and back-to-back draws against Bay FC and Angel City FC round out a mixed but competitive run of form.

Angel City FC arrive with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five outings. Smerud's side drew 1-1 with Gotham FC most recently, but prior to that had won three consecutive matches, including a 3-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC and a 3-0 win away at Utah Royals. Angel City have conceded just six goals across those five games while scoring nine, pointing to a side that has been disciplined and effective in equal measure.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the provided record ended in a 3-3 draw in the NWSL on September 12, 2026, when Angel City FC hosted Denver Summit FC. That result, which saw six goals shared, is the sole head-to-head fixture available and sets a high-scoring precedent for this rematch.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Denver Summit FC currently sit 10th while Angel City FC occupy sixth place, meaning the visitors hold a clear positional advantage heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denver Summit FC vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: