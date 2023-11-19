How to watch today's Broncos vs Vikings game: Livestream, TV coverage, kick-off time & radio

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Broncos against the Vikings, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 11 will pit two of the league's hottest teams against each other as the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Vikings come into this encounter off the back of winning their last five games, including a nervy 27-19 victory against New Orleans Saints in Week 10 last time out. Astoundingly, they exploded to a 24-3 halftime lead before holding off a furious comeback to get over the line.

The Broncos, meanwhile, stunned the Buffalo Bills 24-22 at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park on Monday night thanks to a game-winning field goal by Will Lutz.

Broncos vs Vikings : Date & kickoff time

Date November 19, 2023 Kick-off time 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 a.m. PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Broncos vs Vikings on TV, stream live online & listen on radio

The Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings game will be broadcast live on NBC, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Peacock Premium Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV.

Network: NBC

NBC Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Listen Live

National: Westwood One Sports

Broadcast Crew: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (sideline)

Local:

Broncos Radio Network - 850 AM and 94.1 FM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Dave Loga (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (color analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline)

Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations



Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

Broncos & Vikings rosters & injury reports

Denver Broncos team news

It's a light injury report for the Broncos, as safety P.J. Locke (ankle) and guard Ben Powers (foot) both didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Marvin Mims (ankle) was limited, while Jerry Jeudy (hip) was added to the injury list Thursday and was limited.

Players Offense Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming, Ben Powers, Quinn Bailey, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins, Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Dwayne Washington, Michael Burton, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham Defense Zach Allen, Elijah Garcia, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Jonathon Cooper, Ronnie Perkins, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Ben Niemann, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith, Fabian Moreau, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner, Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke Special Teams Wil Lutz, Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Riley Dixon, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings have been ravaged by injuries to key players all season, and things don't look good heading into this encounter, with as many as 12 players on their injury report.

Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles against the Packers on October 29 and is out for the season. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Running back Alexander Mattison (concussion) did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring), quarterback Nick Mullens (back), tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle) were limited both days.

Players Offense Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham, Jalen Nailor, N'Keal Harry, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Christian Darrisaw, David Quessenberry, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Brian O'Neill, Hakeem Adeniji Defense Danielle Hunter, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II, Dean Lowry, Jaquelin Roy, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, D.J. Wonnum, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson Special Teams Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell

Broncos vs Vikings Head-to-head record

Date Match score 17/11/19 Vikings 27-23 Broncos 12/8/18 Broncos 28-42 Vikings 5/10/15 Broncos 23-20 Vikings 4/12/11 Vikings 32-35 Broncos 3/9/10 Vikings 31-24 Broncos

