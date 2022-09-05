WATCH: Dele scores first league goal in 378 days as England international opens account for Besiktas

- Sent out on loan by Everton
- Has struggled for form
- Positive first impression in Turkey
WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old midfielder has left the Premier League after struggling for form at Tottenham and Everton, with a season-long loan move taking him to Turkey. He is up and running in new surroundings, with a tidy finish delivered in an outing against Ankaragucu.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele’s last goal in league competition came for Spurs at the start of last season when he netted the only effort of the game in a 1-0 victory over Wolves on August 22, 2021.
WHAT NEXT FOR DELE ALLI? Having seen his stock slump, with the Toffees moving him on after just seven months, a man that has 37 international caps to his name will be desperate to rediscover a spark in Istanbul.