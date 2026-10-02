Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 3 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Defensa y Justicia and San Lorenzo will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 1:45 PM.

The match is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz and ViX both carry live coverage of the Liga Profesional, giving fans multiple options to stream the game.

Defensa y Justicia host San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into a fixture that matters to each side for different reasons.

Julio Vaccari's side have been solid at home and arrive into this game with three wins from their last five Liga Profesional outings. A draw against Central Córdoba de Santiago in their most recent match kept them ticking over, and they will look to return to winning ways on home soil.

San Lorenzo, managed by Rubén Darío Insúa, have found consistency harder to come by. A 2-0 defeat to Boca Juniors in their last outing was a setback, and they head into this match sitting in the bottom half of the Clausura standings.

The head-to-head record adds an intriguing layer. These clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and the results have swung both ways, keeping the rivalry genuinely unpredictable.

For San Lorenzo, a positive result here would provide a timely boost as they look to climb the table. Defensa y Justicia will be eager to consolidate their position and extend their home advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julio Vaccari remains in charge of Defensa y Justicia as they prepare for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rubén Darío Insúa continues as San Lorenzo head coach. As with their opponents, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Defensa y Justicia head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Central Córdoba de Santiago, while a 2-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza before that showed their attacking capability. They have scored six goals and conceded four across that run, with back-to-back wins against Platense and Belgrano earlier in the sequence underlining a period of genuine consistency.

San Lorenzo have found form harder to sustain, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five league outings. The 2-0 loss to Boca Juniors was their most recent result, and they also fell to Instituto earlier in the run. A 1-0 win over Talleres provided some relief, but they have scored just two goals across five matches, pointing to an attack that has struggled to fire.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides produced a remarkable result. San Lorenzo hosted Defensa y Justicia in March 2026 and were beaten 5-2, a scoreline that underlined Defensa's ability to hurt opponents on the road. Looking back across the last five encounters, Defensa y Justicia have the stronger record, with three wins to San Lorenzo's one, and the aggregate goal tally heavily in Defensa's favour. San Lorenzo's sole victory in the series came in November 2023, making this a rivalry where the Halcones have held the upper hand in recent years.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A standings, Defensa y Justicia sit third while San Lorenzo are down in tenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs in this phase of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defensa y Justicia vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: