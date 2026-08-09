Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 9 Aug 2026 - 16:45

Today's game between Defensa y Justicia and Newell's Old Boys will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 4:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Defensa y Justicia vs Newell's Old Boys are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX both carry coverage of this Liga Profesional fixture.

Defensa y Justicia host Newell's Old Boys in a Liga Profesional fixture as both clubs look to sharpen their standing in what remains a competitive Argentine top flight.

Julio Vaccari's side head into this match on the back of a difficult run. Three defeats in their last five outings — including a 3-0 loss to Estudiantes on August 1 — have left Defensa searching for the consistency that defined their better spells earlier in the campaign.

Newell's arrive in more measured form. Frank Kudelka's team drew 2-2 with Boca Juniors on August 2, a result that underlined their capacity to compete against the division's heavyweights, even if they have struggled to string wins together.

The Rosario club picked up a 1-0 victory over Talleres in late July, which stands as their only win across their last five matches. They have drawn three of those games, suggesting a side capable of grinding out points but not yet firing on all fronts.

For Defensa, the pressure is real. Their Copa Argentina exit at the hands of Racing Club in July added to a sense of frustration, and a home crowd will expect a more assertive performance this weekend.

Read on for full details on how to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Newell's Old Boys, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Newell's Old Boys with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Defensa y Justicia are managed by Julio Vaccari, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected XI has not been announced, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Newell's Old Boys head coach Frank Kudelka is similarly without publicly confirmed absences or suspensions at this stage. No probable lineup has been released for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Defensa y Justicia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to Estudiantes on August 1, and they also fell 4-1 to Racing Club in the Copa Argentina in July. A 2-1 win over Deportivo Riestra on July 29 provided some relief. Across those five matches, Defensa have scored six goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects their current defensive vulnerabilities.

Newell's Old Boys have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors on August 2, while a 1-0 win over Talleres on July 25 remains their standout result in this stretch. Newell's have scored five goals and conceded five across those five games, maintaining a level of solidity without finding a consistent cutting edge.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Defensa y Justicia won 3-2 away at Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Defensa y Justicia have won three, Newell's have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Defensa have shown a clear edge in recent encounters, including a 2-0 Copa Argentina win at home in May 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, both Defensa y Justicia and Newell's Old Boys currently sit in fifth position. In the Apertura Group A standings, Defensa are tenth and Newell's are fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Newell's Old Boys today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: