Liga Profesional - Game Week 2 29 Jul 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Defensa y Justicia and Deportivo Riestra will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Defensa y Justicia vs Deportivo Riestra is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Defensa y Justicia host Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional, with two sides arriving at this fixture from very different places in form and confidence.

Julio Vaccari's Defensa y Justicia have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Their last Liga Profesional outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Aldosivi, but that result did little to mask a run that includes three successive league defeats and an exit from the Copa Argentina at the hands of Racing Club.

Riestra, by contrast, come into this match with momentum behind them. Guillermo Duro's side beat Boca Juniors 3-0 in the Liga Profesional just days ago, a result that announced them as genuine contenders in the Clausura Group A standings, where they currently sit top.

That win over Boca was no fluke. Riestra have shown across this season that they can compete with the division's bigger names, and they will travel to Vaccari's side with the belief that another positive result is well within reach.

Defensa will need to find a response. Their defensive record across the last five matches makes for difficult reading, and Vaccari will be demanding a reaction from his players after a stretch that has left them looking vulnerable at both ends of the pitch.

With Riestra leading Clausura Group A and Defensa sitting seventh, the standings give this match added edge. Three points could either consolidate Riestra's position at the summit or give Defensa a foothold back into contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julio Vaccari takes charge of Defensa y Justicia for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and a projected XI has not been named. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Guillermo Duro manages Deportivo Riestra. No injury or suspension concerns have been reported for the away side at this stage, and a probable lineup has not been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Defensa y Justicia have recorded one draw and four losses across their last five matches, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw against Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on July 24. Prior to that, they were beaten 4-1 by Racing Club in the Copa Argentina and lost 2-1 to Gimnasia Mendoza in the league. Earlier defeats to Boca Juniors (4-0) and Independiente (3-1) complete a difficult run. Defensa scored five goals and conceded thirteen across those five fixtures, a record that reflects their struggles at both ends.

Deportivo Riestra have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Liga Profesional victory over Boca Juniors on July 26, and before that they beat San Lorenzo in the Copa Argentina. Their losses came against Montevideo City Torque (4-1) and Gremio (3-0) in the Copa Sudamericana, with a 1-1 draw against Palestino also in that run. Riestra scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in the Liga Profesional on January 29, 2026, with Deportivo Riestra as the home team. Defensa y Justicia won that game 1-0. Before that, a Liga Profesional fixture on August 11, 2025, ended 1-0 in favour of Defensa y Justicia at their own ground. Across the five meetings on record, Defensa y Justicia have won twice, with three draws and no wins for Riestra, though the sides have shared the spoils on three separate occasions across Liga Profesional and Copa de la Liga Profesional fixtures.

Standings

In the Liga Profesional Clausura Group A, Deportivo Riestra sit first while Defensa y Justicia are placed seventh. In the Apertura Group A table, Defensa y Justicia are tenth and Riestra are fifteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: