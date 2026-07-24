Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Toronto FC will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

DC United vs Toronto FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS regular-season fixtures stream exclusively through the platform as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional MLS Season Pass fee required. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

DC United host Toronto FC at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture. Rene Weiler's side welcome a Toronto team that has found form difficult to come by this season.

DC United sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and have not won in their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC, continuing a run that has featured three draws, one loss, and no wins stretching back to May.

Toronto FC arrive in similarly unconvincing shape. Robin Fraser's side are 12th in the Eastern Conference and have lost three of their last five matches. They were held to back-to-back goalless draws against CF Montreal and New England Revolution in their two most recent outings, suggesting a team low on confidence and goals.

Neither side can afford to drop further points. DC United need a win to push back into contention for the playoff places, while Toronto's position in the bottom half of the table makes this a fixture they cannot treat lightly.

Weiler's men have the home advantage, but their defensive record gives little cause for comfort. They conceded four in a draw with CF Montreal and have shipped goals freely across this recent stretch.

Fraser will take some encouragement from the clean sheets his side has kept in their last two games, but Toronto's inability to score in either of those matches raises questions about their attacking threat.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs Toronto FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United head coach Rene Weiler has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Toronto FC manager Robin Fraser is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI. No injury or suspension information has been formally declared for the visitors. Team news for both sides will be updated as confirmation arrives.

Form

DC United have drawn four and lost one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on July 23, and they also drew 4-4 with CF Montreal in a match that highlighted both their attacking output and their defensive fragility. Two further 1-1 draws, against St. Louis City and Nashville SC, and a 1-3 defeat to Chicago Fire FC complete the run. The Black-and-Red have scored nine goals across those five games but conceded ten.

Toronto FC have drawn two and lost three of their last five MLS outings. Their two most recent matches both ended goalless, a 0-0 draw with New England Revolution on July 22 and a 0-0 draw with CF Montreal on July 16. Before that run of draws, they lost three straight, including a 2-4 defeat to Inter Miami and a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC. Toronto scored just three goals across the five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2025, when Toronto FC hosted DC United and won 2-0 in MLS action. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 when DC United hosted Toronto in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toronto have won twice, DC United have won once, and two matches have ended in draws. The sides have shared 12 goals across those five meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United currently sit ninth while Toronto FC are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: