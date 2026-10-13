Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Red Bull l-l-eeeNew York will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Red Bull New York is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's exclusive broadcasting arrangement, every regular season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

DC United host Red Bull New York at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Rene Weiler's side arrive into this match in difficult form, sitting twelfth in the Eastern Conference and having conceded four goals without reply in their most recent outing. Three defeats in their last five competitive outings have left the Black-and-Red with little room for error as the regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Michael Bradley's Red Bulls come to the capital in a stronger position, placed eighth in the East and very much in the mix for a postseason place. Three wins from their last five MLS matches give New York genuine momentum, and a road result here would strengthen their grip on a playoff spot.

For DC United, this is a home fixture they need to win. Another defeat would all but extinguish any lingering postseason ambitions and pile further pressure on Weiler's squad to find a response.

New York arrive having beaten San Diego FC 4-1 in their most recent outing, a result that underlines their capacity to produce when it matters. Bradley will be looking for his side to carry that form into the capital.

Both managers are expected to have updates on squad availability closer to kick-off, with no confirmed injury or suspension news currently available for either side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs Red Bull New York, including live stream details, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United head into this fixture under Rene Weiler, though no confirmed lineup, injury list, or suspension news is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Red Bull New York are managed by Michael Bradley, and similarly no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

DC United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, a result that followed a 0-1 friendly loss to Paderborn. Earlier in the run, United drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps and 0-0 with Atlanta United, with their only victory coming in a 1-2 win at Charlotte FC. Weiler's side have struggled for defensive solidity across this period.

Red Bull New York have taken three wins and two defeats from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent match produced an impressive 4-1 victory over San Diego FC, and they also claimed wins over New York City FC and Columbus Crew earlier in the run. A 0-3 loss to St. Louis City and a 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC represent the low points of that stretch. New York have shown they can produce at both ends of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 4-4 draw when Red Bull New York hosted DC United in April 2026, a result that reflects the open, high-scoring nature this fixture has produced in recent years. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the series is closely contested, with DC United claiming two victories, New York winning twice, and one match ending level. The sides have shared goals freely across these encounters, and tight margins have frequently defined the outcome.

Standings

Red Bull New York sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, placing them inside the playoff picture with ground still to defend. DC United are twelfth in the East, a position that leaves them on the outside of the postseason places and in need of points to keep any slim hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: