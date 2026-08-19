Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and New England Revolution will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning fans who already subscribe for other content can watch without paying an extra fee. The game can be streamed on any device that supports the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

DC United host New England Revolution at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

Rene Weiler's side sit ninth in the East, just inside the postseason picture but without a win in their last four outings. Four draws from their most recent five matches tell the story of a team that grinds out results but cannot find a way to push past opponents.

New England arrive in the capital in considerably stronger form on paper, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Marko Mitrovic's side have shown they can hurt teams going forward, though back-to-back defeats in their last two matches have taken some of the shine off their earlier momentum.

The Revolution were beaten 2-1 by Toronto FC in their last outing, following a 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo the week before. Two straight defeats represent a dip in form that DC United will be looking to exploit on home soil.

For DC United, the target is straightforward: three points would strengthen their grip on a playoff spot and ease the pressure that has been building through a frustrating run of draws. A fifth successive match without a win would leave Weiler's position under greater scrutiny.

The Eastern Conference standings remain tight enough that a single result can shift the picture significantly. Both clubs know what is at stake.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs New England Revolution live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United head coach Rene Weiler has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released by the club, and squad updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

New England Revolution manager Marko Mitrovic is similarly without confirmed injury or disciplinary concerns at this stage. No projected starting XI has been made available for the away side, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

DC United have taken five points from their last five MLS matches, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal on August 15, and they have drawn three of their last four games. The only win in that run came against Toronto FC on July 25 by a 2-1 scoreline, while a 4-4 draw with CF Montreal earlier in the season highlights the attacking unpredictability that can surface in their performances. DC United have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

New England Revolution have taken four points from five, with one win, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on July 25, but they have not won since, drawing 2-2 with CF Montreal before losing consecutive matches against Houston Dynamo and Toronto FC. The Revolution have scored seven goals in that five-match run but have conceded six, a pattern that points to a side capable of creating chances while remaining exposed at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 11, 2026, when New England Revolution hosted DC United at Gillette Stadium in MLS action, with the Revolution winning 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, New England hold three wins to DC United's one, with one draw recorded. New England's victories include a 2-0 home win in August 2025, while DC United's most recent win in the series came at home in February 2024 by a 3-1 scoreline.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution sit fourth while DC United occupy ninth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: