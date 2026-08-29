Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Los Angeles FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. As the exclusive home of Major League Soccer in 2026, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

DC United host Los Angeles FC at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries weight for both clubs as the 2026 regular season heads toward its closing stretch.

Rene Weiler's side have endured a difficult run of results and will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them drop points in each of their last four matches. The Black-and-Red sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, and a home win is all but essential if they are to keep any playoff ambitions alive.

Los Angeles FC arrive on the back of a mixed August. Marc Dos Santos's side posted back-to-back MLS defeats to San Diego FC and Colorado Rapids before drawing 1-1 with Portland Timbers in their most recent outing on August 23. The Western Conference third-place side has enough of a cushion to absorb the dip in form, but Dos Santos will want a response on the road.

The Leagues Cup run gave LAFC some breathing room earlier this month. Wins over Toluca and Queretaro FC showed the squad's quality against Liga MX opposition, and Dos Santos used that period to strengthen his attacking options with a permanent signing.

For DC United, this represents a chance to end a sequence that has produced just one win from their last five MLS outings. Playing in front of their own supporters at Audi Field, Weiler's team will need to be compact and clinical to contain one of the West's more dangerous attacks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rene Weiler takes charge of DC United for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Marc Dos Santos manages Los Angeles FC for the trip to the capital. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been announced. This section will be updated as team news emerges ahead of the match.

Form

DC United carry a W-D-D-L-L record from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC on August 22, which followed a 0-3 loss to New England Revolution on August 19. Before those two defeats, the Black-and-Red drew 1-1 with CF Montreal and 2-2 with Nashville SC. Their only win in the sequence came against Toronto FC on July 25, a 2-1 result. Across the five matches, DC United scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Los Angeles FC arrive with a D-L-L-W-W record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers in MLS on August 23, following back-to-back league defeats: a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids on August 20 and a 0-1 defeat to San Diego FC on August 16. Prior to that run, LAFC won two consecutive Leagues Cup matches, beating Queretaro FC and Toluca. Across the five matches, LAFC scored four goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 17, 2022, when Los Angeles FC hosted DC United in MLS and won 1-0. Before that, DC United hosted LAFC on April 6, 2019, losing 0-4 at home. The earliest match in the dataset is a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium on May 27, 2018. Across the three recorded meetings, LAFC hold two wins to DC United's none, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United sit 11th. Los Angeles FC are placed third in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: