Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and FC Cincinnati will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on Apple TV. As part of MLS's current broadcasting arrangement, every regular-season match is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required.

DC United host FC Cincinnati at Audi Field in Washington, DC in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries genuine stakes for both clubs as the postseason picture sharpens.

Rene Weiler's side sit thirteenth in the Eastern Conference and are running out of time to mount any serious push for the playoffs. Four defeats in their last five competitive matches, including a 4-1 loss at Orlando City and a 4-0 hammering by Inter Miami CF, tell the story of a team in serious difficulty.

FC Cincinnati arrive in the capital in marginally better shape. Pat Noonan's side are eighth in the East, inside the playoff positions, and a win here would help them consolidate that standing with the regular season drawing to a close.

Cincinnati's own form has been inconsistent. They have lost three of their last five MLS outings, including a 0-2 defeat to Columbus Crew, though a 1-3 win at Atlanta United shows they are capable of producing on the road.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is relatively tight, and the fixture has produced goals in recent seasons. DC United will need to find something they have been unable to locate in recent weeks if they are to take anything from this game.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch DC United vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rene Weiler has not confirmed his projected XI for DC United, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news is released.

Pat Noonan is similarly yet to name his Cincinnati lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

DC United have taken one win and three losses from their last five competitive matches, with one friendly defeat also featuring in the run. Their most recent MLS result was a 4-1 defeat at Orlando City, which followed a 2-1 win over Red Bull New York. Earlier in the period, they lost 4-0 to Inter Miami CF and fell 0-1 to Paderborn in a friendly, conceding ten goals across the five matches while scoring just three.

FC Cincinnati have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS win over DC United, though that followed a 0-2 defeat to Columbus Crew and a 2-3 loss to New England Revolution. A 1-3 win at Atlanta United stands as their strongest result in the run, with a 3-1 defeat at CF Montreal also featuring in the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on October 21, 2026, with FC Cincinnati winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cincinnati hold the advantage with three wins to DC United's one and one draw, a record that includes a 0-1 Cincinnati win in Washington in April 2025 and a 2-3 Cincinnati victory at DC United in July 2024.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, DC United sit thirteenth and FC Cincinnati are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: