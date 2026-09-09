Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Columbus Crew will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Live stream options are listed below.

DC United host Columbus Crew at Audi Field in Washington, DC in an Eastern Conference fixture that carries real urgency for both clubs as the MLS season enters its final stretch.

Rene Weiler's side sit 12th in the East and have found form difficult to sustain. DC United have drawn three of their last five league matches, including a goalless stalemate with Los Angeles FC on August 29, but back-to-back defeats to New England Revolution and Charlotte FC earlier in that run exposed the fragility of their position.

Columbus arrive in worse shape. Laurent Courtois's side are 13th in the Eastern Conference and have won just once in their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on September 5, which snapped a difficult run that included Leagues Cup elimination and three consecutive MLS defeats.

That victory over the Rapids may offer Courtois's squad some confidence heading into this road trip, but the Crew's wider form remains a concern. They have conceded freely in recent weeks and will need a sharper defensive display to take anything from Audi Field.

For DC United, three points are not simply desirable — they are close to essential. A home defeat to a side directly below them in the table would further cloud their playoff picture with the regular season winding down.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch DC United vs Columbus Crew live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch DC United vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rene Weiler takes charge of DC United for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Laurent Courtois manages Columbus Crew for the trip to Washington. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the away side at this stage, and no projected XI has been announced.

Form

DC United head into this match with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Los Angeles FC on August 29. That followed back-to-back defeats: a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC and a 0-3 reverse against New England Revolution. Weiler's side have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Columbus carry a record of one win and four defeats from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids on September 5, which ended a run of four straight losses. Before that victory, the Crew had lost to New England Revolution, CF America in the Leagues Cup, Nashville SC, and CF Montreal. Columbus have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 19, 2025, when Columbus Crew won 2-1 as the home side in MLS. Before that, DC United won 1-0 when Columbus visited Audi Field on March 29, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Columbus hold three wins to DC United's one, with one draw, and the five meetings have produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United sit 12th while Columbus Crew are placed 13th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: