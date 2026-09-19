Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Charlotte FC will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

DC United host Charlotte FC at Audi Field in Washington, DC in an Eastern Conference fixture that pits a home side fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race against visitors who arrive with genuine momentum and a point to prove at the top of the table.

Rene Weiler's side have steadied somewhat after a difficult run. A 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on September 9 offered some relief, though DC United's broader form across the last month has been inconsistent enough to leave their postseason ambitions fragile.

Charlotte arrive in Washington as one of the stronger sides in the East right now. Dean Smith's team have not lost in their last five MLS outings, and a 3-3 draw at FC Cincinnati last weekend — a game that briefly featured a squirrel on the pitch — showed they can grind out results even when things get chaotic.

The visitors beat DC United 3-1 at home in August, which makes this a chance for Weiler's side to settle that score on their own turf. Charlotte will be equally motivated to extend a run that has them pushing for a top-four finish.

This is a fixture where Charlotte's form and standing make them the team to watch, but DC United at Audi Field with something to prove is never a straightforward proposition.

TV channel and live stream details for DC United vs Charlotte FC are listed below.

How to watch DC United vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rene Weiler has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Dean Smith is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions for Charlotte FC. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

DC United head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Atlanta United on September 12, which followed a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on September 9. Earlier in the run, Weiler's side lost 3-1 to Charlotte FC and 0-3 to New England Revolution. DC United have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Charlotte carry three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at FC Cincinnati on September 12, and before that they won 1-2 away at CF Montreal. Charlotte have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches, and they have not lost since mid-August.

Head-to-Head Record

Charlotte hold the upper hand in recent meetings between these sides. The most recent fixture saw Charlotte win 3-1 at home in August 2026, and they have recorded three wins from the last five encounters across all competitions, with DC United winning once and one match ending in a draw. Charlotte's dominance in this series will give Smith's side confidence, though DC United will be eager to reverse the trend on home soil.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte sit fourth while DC United are placed 11th. That gap tells the story of where both clubs stand heading into this match — Charlotte are pushing for a top-four finish with genuine belief, while DC United need results to avoid being cut adrift from the playoff places entirely.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: