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Major League Soccer
team-logoDC United
Audi Field
team-logoAtlanta United
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Watch DC United vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
DC United vs Atlanta United
DC United
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 25
Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Atlanta United will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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DC United host Atlanta United at Audi Field in Washington, DC in an Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Rene Weiler's side sit 11th in the East and will be looking to build on a positive recent run. DC United beat Columbus Crew 2-1 in their last outing, a result that steadied a ship that had looked in danger of drifting after back-to-back defeats earlier in the month.

Atlanta United arrive in Washington in a more difficult position. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have lost their last two matches, including a 2-3 defeat to Orlando City on September 9 that extended their recent inconsistency on the road.

The Five Stripes showed they can compete at the top end of the conference when they drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF earlier this month, but that result now looks like a missed opportunity given what followed against Orlando.

For Weiler, this is a chance to put distance between DC United and the sides below them. Three points at home against a direct rival in the standings would sharpen their postseason credentials considerably.

TV channel and live stream details for DC United vs Atlanta United are listed below.

How to watch DC United vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United vs Atlanta United Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Weiler

Rene Weiler has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions for Atlanta United. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

DCU

DCU - Form

MTL
D1-1
NER
L0-3
CLT
L3-1
LAF
D0-0
COL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ATL

ATL - Form

MIN
W1-2
SKC
W2-1
CLT
L0-2
MIA
D2-2
ORL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

DC United head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on September 9, which followed a goalless draw with Los Angeles FC on August 29. Prior to those results, Weiler's side lost 3-1 to Charlotte FC and 0-3 to New England Revolution. DC United have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atlanta United carry a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 loss to Orlando City on September 9, and they drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF on September 6. Earlier in the run, Martino's side beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and won 1-2 away at Minnesota United. Atlanta have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

DC UnitedDrawAtlanta United
1
3
1
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
0
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
1
FT
Major League Soccer
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
0
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
0
FT
Leagues Cup
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
3
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
3
FT
Major League Soccer
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
0
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 21, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 in Atlanta in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, the teams drew 1-1 in Atlanta in October 2025 and played out a goalless draw at Audi Field in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, neither side holds a clear edge, with the record showing one Atlanta win, three draws, and one DC United victory. The five matches have produced just six goals in total.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2416534819+2953
L
D
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2412845944+1544
D
D
W
L
D
3
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2412483930+940
W
L
W
D
W
4
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2311664433+1139
D
D
D
D
W
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2411674233+939
W
D
W
W
D
6
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2494114156-1531
W
W
D
W
L
7
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
238784956-731
L
L
D
W
D
8
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2486104139+230
W
W
W
D
D
9
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
247893733+429
L
D
D
D
L
10
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2461173843-529
W
D
D
W
D
11
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2361073037-728
W
D
L
L
D
12
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2476113248-1627
L
D
L
D
L
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2465133541-623
L
W
L
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2464142943-1422
L
D
L
W
W
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2456133150-1921
L
L
L
D
W
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United sit 11th while Atlanta United are placed 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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