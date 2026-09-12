Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Atlanta United will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

DC United vs Atlanta United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

DC United host Atlanta United at Audi Field in Washington, DC in an Eastern Conference fixture with playoff implications for both sides as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.

Rene Weiler's side sit 11th in the East and will be looking to build on a positive recent run. DC United beat Columbus Crew 2-1 in their last outing, a result that steadied a ship that had looked in danger of drifting after back-to-back defeats earlier in the month.

Atlanta United arrive in Washington in a more difficult position. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have lost their last two matches, including a 2-3 defeat to Orlando City on September 9 that extended their recent inconsistency on the road.

The Five Stripes showed they can compete at the top end of the conference when they drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF earlier this month, but that result now looks like a missed opportunity given what followed against Orlando.

For Weiler, this is a chance to put distance between DC United and the sides below them. Three points at home against a direct rival in the standings would sharpen their postseason credentials considerably.

TV channel and live stream details for DC United vs Atlanta United are listed below.

How to watch DC United vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rene Weiler has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for DC United ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions for Atlanta United. No projected XI has been announced for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

DC United head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew on September 9, which followed a goalless draw with Los Angeles FC on August 29. Prior to those results, Weiler's side lost 3-1 to Charlotte FC and 0-3 to New England Revolution. DC United have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atlanta United carry a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 loss to Orlando City on September 9, and they drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF on September 6. Earlier in the run, Martino's side beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 and won 1-2 away at Minnesota United. Atlanta have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 21, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 in Atlanta in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, the teams drew 1-1 in Atlanta in October 2025 and played out a goalless draw at Audi Field in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, neither side holds a clear edge, with the record showing one Atlanta win, three draws, and one DC United victory. The five matches have produced just six goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, DC United sit 11th while Atlanta United are placed 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch DC United vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: