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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoCzechia
epet Arena
team-logoSpain
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Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A game preview: Team news and injury latest

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Czechia and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Spain lineups

4-2-3-1
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
Formation
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
M. KovarM. KovarD. JurasekD. JurasekL. KrejciL. KrejciV. CoufalV. CoufalD. ZimaD. ZimaL. AmbrosL. AmbrosA. HlozekA. HlozekL. CervL. CervL. ProvodL. ProvodA. KralA. KralR. NaderiR. NaderiU. SimonU. SimonD. HuijsenD. HuijsenP. CubarsiP. CubarsiM. CucurellaM. CucurellaP. PorroP. PorroF. RuizF. RuizA. BaenaA. BaenaF. LopezF. LopezY. PinoY. PinoM. ZubimendiM. ZubimendiF. TorresF. Torres
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
Czechia

Starting XI

Spain

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Denia
  • L. de la Fuente
Czechia

Injuries and Suspensions

Spain

Czechia vs Spain Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
epet Arena
Fubo

Fubo

Channel link cell

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Soccer Plus

Channel link cell

Fox One

Fox One

Channel link cell

ViX

ViX

Channel link cell

Form

CZE

CZE - Form

MEX
L0-3
CRO
L1-2
ENG
L0-2
ESP
L3-1
ENG
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ESP

ESP - Form

ARG
W1-0
ENG
W2-3
CRO
W4-1
CZE
W3-1
CRO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CzechiaDrawSpain
0
1
4
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
4400125+712
W
W
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
4301143+119
W
W
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
4103414-103
L
L
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
4004210-80
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation


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