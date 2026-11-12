Team news & squads
Czechia vs Spain lineups
4-2-3-1Formation
Czechia
CZE
4-2-3-1
Spain
ESP
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- S. Denia
- L. de la Fuente
Czechia vs Spain Match Preview
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5
Standings
Grp. 3
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|3
|+11
|9
W
W
W
L
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|3
L
L
L
W
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|0
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation