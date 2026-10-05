UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Cyprus and Latvia will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Cyprus vs Latvia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cyprus host Latvia at Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture with direct implications for the standings.

Apostolos Mantzios's Cyprus side arrive in good shape after back-to-back positive Nations League results. A 0-0 draw with Latvia was followed by a 2-0 win over Armenia, lifting Cyprus into second place in Group 2.

Latvia come to Nicosia in difficult form. Paolo Nicolato's side have lost three of their last five matches, including defeats to Armenia and Montenegro in the Nations League, leaving them rooted at the foot of the group.

For Cyprus, a home win would consolidate their position near the top of the table. They have shown they can score goals and defend when needed, and the backing of their own crowd at Neo GSP Stadium will be a factor.

Latvia cannot afford to fall further behind. With the gap between first and fourth already significant, Nicolato's side need a result in Nicosia to keep their hopes of climbing the group alive.

Read on for everything you need to watch Cyprus vs Latvia live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Cyprus vs Latvia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Apostolos Mantzios names his Cyprus squad for the home fixture, with team news to be confirmed closer to kick-off. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage.

Paolo Nicolato's Latvia squad details are also yet to be finalised. Updates on both teams will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Cyprus head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 win over Armenia in the Nations League, following a 0-0 draw with Latvia. Earlier in that run, Mantzios's side beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in a friendly and drew 1-1 with Slovenia, with a 2-1 loss to Montenegro also in the sequence.

Latvia arrive with one draw and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Montenegro in the Nations League, and they also drew 0-0 with Cyprus before that. Three consecutive defeats across the Nations League and friendlies underline a difficult run for Nicolato's side.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0, a UEFA Nations League C fixture played on September 28, 2026, with Latvia as the home team. Before that, Cyprus hosted Latvia in a friendly on March 21, 2024, which finished 1-1. Across both recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 3 3 0 0 7 4 +3 9 W W W 2 Cyprus CYP 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W D L 3 Armenia ARM 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L L W 4 Latvia LVA 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Cyprus sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 2, with Latvia fourth. Cyprus are chasing the group leaders while Latvia need points to climb away from the bottom, making this a fixture where the gap between the two sides could shift significantly.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cyprus vs Latvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: