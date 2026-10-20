Primera A - Game Week 15 20 Oct 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Cucuta and Atletico Nacional will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Cucuta vs Atletico Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. You can stream the match through Fubo or Fanatiz, with both platforms offering coverage of Colombia Primera A football.

Atletico Nacional travel to face Cucuta in a Colombia Primera A fixture that finds the two sides at very different points in their seasons. Nacional arrive as one of the division's in-form teams, while Cucuta are pushing for ground in the Clausura standings.

Cucuta, managed by Nicolas Chiesa, have been in solid form heading into this match. Three wins from their last five Primera A outings, including a 1-0 victory over Chico FC and a 4-0 demolition of Deportivo Pereira, point to a side building confidence.

Atletico Nacional, under Lucas Gonzalez, have been equally productive. They arrive having won four of their last five games across all competitions, including a 4-1 victory over Chico FC in the Primera A and a 3-2 cup win over Independiente Medellin.

Nacional sit second in the Clausura table, making this a significant test for Cucuta as they look to climb the standings. The visitors have the quality and momentum to trouble any side in the division.

For fans looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Cucuta vs Atletico Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cucuta are managed by Nicolas Chiesa for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Nacional head coach Lucas Gonzalez also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Cucuta head into this match with three wins, two defeats, and no draws from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Chico FC, and they also beat Deportivo Pereira 4-0 and Llaneros FC 2-1 in that run. Their two defeats came against Deportivo Cali, who beat them 3-0, and Millonarios, who edged them 2-1. Cucuta scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely but not always watertight at the back.

Atletico Nacional's last five matches across all competitions produced four wins and one draw. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Primera A win over Chico FC, following a 3-2 cup victory over Independiente Medellin. They drew 0-0 with Tolima in the league and beat Junior FC 3-1 before that. Nacional have scored 11 goals across those five games, underlining their attacking output in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when the two clubs drew 0-0 in a Primera A fixture. Before that, Nacional beat Cucuta 3-0 in a cup tie in August 2025, having also won the first leg of that cup tie 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Nacional have the stronger record, with Cucuta yet to register a win in the recent series.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Atletico Nacional sit second while Cucuta are 11th. Nacional also finished first in the Apertura earlier this season, while Cucuta ended that phase in 19th, underlining the gap between the sides over the course of the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cucuta vs Atletico Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: