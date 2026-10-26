Primera A - Game Week 5 27 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Cucuta and Aguilas Doradas will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Cucuta vs Aguilas Doradas is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cucuta host Aguilas Doradas in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that brings together two sides with contrasting recent form and very different standings pressures.

Nicolas Chiesa's Cucuta come into this match off the back of a loss to America de Cali, but that defeat followed an impressive run that included a 1-0 win over Atletico Nacional. They have shown they can hurt top-half sides and will be looking to bounce back in front of their own supporters.

Aguilas Doradas, managed by Flavio Robatto, arrive having lost their most recent outing to Junior FC, snapping a sequence that included wins over Tolima and CD Jaguares. They will want to return to winning ways quickly.

In the Clausura standings, Cucuta sit in the lower half of the table while Aguilas are only a few places above them, meaning both clubs are fighting to improve their positions rather than chasing top spots or battling relegation. Points here matter for both.

The head-to-head record gives Aguilas reason for confidence, though Cucuta's home form this season has shown they are capable of results against strong opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cucuta vs Aguilas Doradas live.

How to watch Cucuta vs Aguilas Doradas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nicolas Chiesa takes charge of Cucuta for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home side at this stage, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flavio Robatto oversees Aguilas Doradas, with team news similarly unavailable. No absences have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

Cucuta head into this match with four wins and one defeat from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to America de Cali, though before that they had strung together four consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over Atletico Nacional and a 4-0 demolition of Deportivo Pereira. Across those five matches, Cucuta scored eight goals and conceded four, pointing to a side that creates chances freely even if results have not always followed.

Aguilas Doradas have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Primera A fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Junior FC, but prior to that they beat Tolima 2-1 and drew 1-1 with Bucaramanga. Aguilas scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Aguilas Doradas hosted Cucuta and won 3-2 in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Aguilas Doradas hold the stronger record, winning three times to Cucuta's one, with one match in that series also ending in a Cucuta win when they hosted Aguilas and won 3-0.

Standings

In the Clausura, Cucuta sit ninth while Aguilas Doradas are 11th, placing both sides in the congested mid-table where a win could shift their standing meaningfully. Neither club is in immediate danger nor pushing for the top positions, making this a fixture where momentum and confidence are the real prizes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cucuta vs Aguilas Doradas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: