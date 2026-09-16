CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 16 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between CS Cartagines and Deportivo Saprissa will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

CS Cartagines vs Deportivo Saprissa is available to stream live on Paramount+. Subscribers can access the match directly through the platform.

CS Cartagines host Deportivo Saprissa in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with two of Costa Rica's most recognisable clubs renewing their rivalry on the continental stage.

Cartagines arrive in strong form. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw against Saprissa in the previous meeting between these sides in this same tournament.

Saprissa head into this fixture with a more complicated picture. A 4-2 loss to Sporting FC in the Primera Division on September 13 was the latest setback, though they did hold Cartagines to that draw in the CONCACAF Central American Cup just days earlier.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Their last five meetings have produced a mix of results, with goals at both ends a consistent feature, and neither side has been able to establish dominance.

For Cartagines, a win here would consolidate their position in the competition and build on a productive run of domestic and continental results. Saprissa will be looking to arrest a dip in form and push back in a fixture they know well.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch CS Cartagines vs Deportivo Saprissa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for CS Cartagines. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as the match approaches.

Deportivo Saprissa have also not released squad information at this stage. Updates on their coach, injuries, and suspensions will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

CS Cartagines have recorded four wins and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over LD Alajuelense in the Primera Division on September 14, and they also beat Puntarenas FC 3-1 earlier in the run. The only points dropped came in a 2-2 draw with Deportivo Saprissa in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Across those five games, Cartagines scored nine goals and conceded four.

Deportivo Saprissa have taken two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Sporting FC in the Primera Division on September 13, though they did beat LD Alajuelense 2-0 earlier in the sequence. A 2-1 loss to CD Olimpia in the CONCACAF Central American Cup also featured in that run. Saprissa scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Deportivo Saprissa hosting CS Cartagines in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on September 10, 2026. Before that, Saprissa beat Cartagines 3-2 in the Primera Division on August 16. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Saprissa have won three, Cartagines have won one, and one match has ended level, with both sides combining for 14 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CS Cartagines vs Deportivo Saprissa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: