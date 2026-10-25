Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Pierre Sage's Palace arrive at this game in poor domestic form and sitting deep in the bottom half, desperate to arrest a run that has seen them ship five goals in a single Premier League outing this month. Their Europa League campaign has offered some relief, with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Istanbul against Besiktas showing the squad can dig in when tested on the road.

Newcastle come to south London carrying their own concerns. Matthias Jaissle's side sit just two places above Palace in the table and have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United and a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa. The Magpies have been rebuilding since a turbulent summer that saw several key figures depart St James' Park.

Bruno Guimaraes, who captained Newcastle for two seasons and helped end the club's 70-year wait for major silverware with the 2025 Carabao Cup, completed a £75 million move to Arsenal in the summer. His absence, alongside the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, has left Newcastle in a period of transition under their new head coach.

At managerial level, Newcastle are not the only club navigating uncertainty. Manchester United's struggles have brought Eddie Howe's name into the conversation at Old Trafford, with the former Newcastle boss available after leaving Tyneside in July following five years in charge.

With both clubs needing points to move away from the wrong end of the table, this is a fixture that matters. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is expected to name a starting XI featuring Walter Benitez in goal, with a back line of Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Axel Disasi, and Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Anan Khalaili are projected in midfield alongside Daichi Kamada, with Yeremy Pino and Dwight McNeil supporting Edward Nketiah up front. Palace are without Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Quinten Timber through injury.

For Newcastle, Matthias Jaissle's projected XI has Lukas Hornicek between the posts, with Lewis Miley, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Malick Thiaw in defence. Harvey Barnes, Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Joelinton are named in midfield, with Jacob Murphy and Yoane Wissa leading the attack. The visitors are missing Ewen Jaouen, Valentino Livramento, and Jacob Ramsey. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas, which followed a 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton. Palace's only league win in the run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 home victory. Across the five games, they scored eight goals and conceded twelve, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into this fixture.

Newcastle have won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one result drawn from available data. Their most recent league outing ended in a 0-1 defeat at Aston Villa, and they also fell 4-1 to Coventry City in the Premier League. Their two wins came against Hull City and Millwall in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies have scored four goals and conceded seven across the five matches, with inconsistency a feature of their early-season form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came at Selhurst Park on April 12, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 2-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Newcastle claimed a 2-0 home win in January 2026. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Newcastle hold two wins to Palace's two, with one draw, and the aggregate goals across the series show the Magpies have been particularly dominant at St James' Park, including a 5-0 victory in April 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 16th and Newcastle United are 14th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division. The two points separating them underline how much this fixture matters, with neither side able to afford a run of poor results if they want to climb clear of the relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: