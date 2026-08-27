Premier League - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 28, in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that kicks off under the lights at 20:00 BST.

Pierre Sage takes charge of his first competitive home game as Crystal Palace manager, having replaced Oliver Glasner in the dugout. The French coach inherits a Palace side still finding its feet in the new campaign after a 2-0 defeat to Everton on the opening weekend.

Enzo Maresca arrives in south London as Manchester City's new head coach, stepping into a role that comes with enormous expectation. City opened their Premier League account with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth last Saturday, giving Maresca a positive early footing.

The visitors head into this fixture carrying some notable off-field noise. Nico Gonzalez has departed for Newcastle United in a £52m deal, while the club is reportedly in pursuit of Everton's Iliman Ndiaye. There are also ongoing questions over Jack Grealish's future, with the forward linked with a loan exit before the window closes.

For Palace, the Ismaila Sarr situation adds an uncomfortable subplot. Manager Sage has publicly acknowledged the difficulty of resisting Liverpool's transfer interest, though he expects the winger to remain at the club. Sarr's absence is officially attributed to a groin injury.

Palace will draw confidence from their FA Cup win over City at Wembley in May 2025, a result that demonstrated they are capable of causing problems for this opposition. City, though, have won the last two Premier League meetings between the sides by a combined score of 6-0.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad and Ismaila Sarr through injury for Crystal Palace, with no suspensions affecting his squad. Sage's projected XI includes Dean Henderson in goal, with a back line of Daniel Munoz, Oscar Mingueza, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell. Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton, and Dwight McNeil are named in midfield, while Edward Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Jaydee Canvot are expected to lead the attack.

Enzo Maresca names a strong Manchester City side with Jeremy Doku the only player sidelined through injury and no suspensions in the squad. The projected XI sees Gianluigi Donnarumma start in goal, with a defence of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, and Rico Lewis. Mateo Kovacic and Nico O'Reilly are set to operate in central midfield, with Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, and Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland up front. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace arrive at this fixture having lost their Premier League opener 2-0 to Everton on August 22. Their last five matches show two wins and three defeats, with both victories coming in pre-season friendlies against Fulham (2-1) and Al-Ula FC (3-1). Palace conceded three goals in each of their two other pre-season outings, against Freiburg and Lens, and have shipped eight goals across the five-game run while scoring six.

Manchester City's last five results show three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League victory at Bournemouth on August 23. City also beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, though they suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield and drew 1-1 with Inter in a friendly. City scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 13, 2026, when Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, City won 3-0 at Selhurst Park in December 2025, also in the league. Across the last five meetings, City have won three, Palace have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The exception to City's recent dominance was Palace's 1-0 FA Cup victory at Selhurst Park in May 2025, while a 2-2 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park in December 2024 remains the only other result to go against City in this run.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 16th while Manchester City are placed 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: