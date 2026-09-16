Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+.

Crystal Palace host Lech Poznan at Selhurst Park in the Europa League, with Pierre Sage's side looking to make their mark on the continental stage.

The Eagles arrive into this fixture carrying the scars of a bruising Premier League campaign so far. A 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town — sealed by a 90th-minute strike from substitute Zian Flemming after Axel Disasi's red card — left Sage frustrated and Palace sitting in the lower reaches of the table.

Absences continue to pile up in south London. Dean Henderson, the club captain, is sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected back until mid-October. The goalkeeper's absence leaves a significant void both in goal and in the dressing room.

Despite the domestic turbulence, Palace showed enough in their Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough — where Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice — to suggest there is quality in this squad when it is firing.

Lech Poznan arrive from Poland having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Niels Frederiksen's side drew 2-2 with Thun in Europa League qualification before returning to domestic form, though they lost their most recent Ekstraklasa fixture 2-1 to Gornik Zabrze.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Europa League standings, making this a fixture with early points on the line.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage will be without a number of key players for this Europa League fixture. Dean Henderson remains sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until mid-October. No confirmed probable lineup or additional injury and suspension details have been provided for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lech Poznan, Niels Frederiksen has also not confirmed his starting XI. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this match with two wins and three losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League defeat at home to Ipswich Town on September 12. Prior to that, Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and won 3-2 at Fulham in the league. The Eagles have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Lech Poznan have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Ekstraklasa defeat to Gornik Zabrze on September 12. Before that, they beat Rakow Czestochowa 1-0 and Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 in domestic action, and won 3-2 away at Widzew Lodz. Their only dropped points outside the Gornik defeat came in a 2-2 Europa League qualification draw with Thun.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan is currently available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan are currently positioned first.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: