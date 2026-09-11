Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town is available to watch live in the United States via NBCSN, Fubo, and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Crystal Palace host Ipswich Town at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides early in the 2026/27 campaign.

Pierre Sage's side arrive into this game with some momentum after a dramatic 3-2 win at Fulham last weekend, where Ben Chilwell fired a late winner on his return to the club. That result lifted Palace off the bottom of the table, though the Eagles remain in the lower reaches of the standings after a difficult opening to the season.

Sage will still be without a number of key attackers, with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, and Edward Nketiah all listed among the absentees. The Sarr situation carries an added edge after Liverpool's failed pursuit of the winger during the summer window, with Palace rejecting a reported £50 million bid. Sage has acknowledged that Sarr needs time to process the collapse of that move.

On the positive side, Cheick Doucoure is closing in on a return to competitive action after a 20-month injury absence, and the squad showed depth in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough, where Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice and Daichi Kamada added a third.

Ipswich arrive in south London having lost their last two Premier League matches, including a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United and a 2-0 loss at Liverpool. Gary O'Neil's side sit 14th in the table and will need a strong road performance to arrest that slide.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage has a number of attacking options unavailable for the home side. Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, and Edward Nketiah are all listed as injured. If the probable lineup holds, Dean Henderson starts in goal behind a back line featuring Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Quinten Timber also included.

For Ipswich, Gary O'Neil is without Jack Taylor, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, and Azor Matusiwa through injury. Kjell Scherpen is projected to start in goal, with Leif Davis, Issa Diop, Dara O'Shea, and Jacob Greaves forming the back four. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this fixture with two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Middlesbrough on September 8, following a 3-2 Premier League win at Fulham three days earlier. Prior to those results, Palace lost 4-1 to Manchester City and 2-0 to Everton in the league, and fell 3-0 to Freiburg in a pre-season friendly. The Eagles scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Ipswich have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on September 4, and they were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United before that. The Tractor Boys did pick up a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City and a 2-1 Premier League victory against Sunderland during the run, and also beat Union Berlin 4-2 in a pre-season friendly. Ipswich scored twelve goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs was a Premier League fixture on March 8, 2025, which Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Selhurst Park. Before that, Ipswich claimed a 1-0 home win over Palace in the Premier League in December 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won four times and Ipswich once.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace currently sit 13th while Ipswich Town are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: