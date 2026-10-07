Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Cruzeiro host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table, with the two sides separated by four places and points that could prove decisive as the Brazilian season moves toward its conclusion.

Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro sit sixth in Serie A and arrive into this game off the back of a mixed run. They beat Vitoria 3-1 away in their most recent league outing but have struggled for consistency, losing to Santos FC and Vasco da Gama in their previous two Serie A matches before that win.

Sao Paulo come into this fixture under pressure. Dorival Junior's side are tenth in the table and have lost their last two matches, including a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Santos FC on October 2. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has also been difficult, with back-to-back losses to Boca Juniors weighing on their recent record.

That defeat to Santos was particularly notable. Philippe Coutinho came off the bench on his debut for the Vila Belmiro club and played a decisive role in the 2-1 victory, adding another layer of difficulty to what has been a turbulent stretch for Sao Paulo.

For Cruzeiro, a home win would consolidate their position in the top half and keep alive any ambitions of pushing toward the continental qualification places. For Sao Paulo, a positive result is needed to arrest a slide that risks pulling them closer to the relegation conversation.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Artur Jorge has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Cruzeiro squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Sao Paulo, Dorival Junior has similarly kept his selections close. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Cruzeiro head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A win away at Vitoria, and they also beat Athletico Paranaense 3-1 earlier in September. The defeats came against Santos FC, Atletico MG in cup competition, and Vasco da Gama in the league. Cruzeiro scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Sao Paulo's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Serie A loss at home to Santos FC on October 2. Their only win in that run was a 1-0 league victory over Internacional, while a draw against Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana was sandwiched between two defeats to the same opponents. Sao Paulo scored four goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 4-1 Serie A win for Sao Paulo at home in April 2026. Across the last five encounters, Sao Paulo hold the stronger record with two wins compared to one for Cruzeiro, with two draws. Cruzeiro's only victory in that run was a 1-0 Serie A home win in August 2025.

Standings

Cruzeiro sit sixth in Serie A, placing them firmly in the top half and within reach of the continental qualification places. Sao Paulo are tenth, a position that keeps them closer to the chasing pack below than the European spots above, making this a fixture with real significance for Dorival Junior's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: