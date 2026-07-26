Today's game between Cruzeiro and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Cruzeiro vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for audiences in Brazil. Coverage options vary by region, so check your local listings to confirm availability.

Cruzeiro host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture that pits two clubs separated by a single position in the table against each other, with both sides needing points to push up the standings.

Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro arrive on the back of a 1-2 away win at Internacional on July 23, a result that continued their unbeaten run across all competitions and underlined the progress Jorge has made since taking charge. That victory came after a productive stretch that included a 4-0 demolition of Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores, showing a squad capable of performing across multiple fronts.

Botafogo, managed by Franclim Carvalho, drew 0-0 with Vitoria in their most recent outing and have shown enough solidity to make them a difficult side to break down. A 2-1 win over Santos earlier in July gave their campaign fresh momentum, and they will travel with confidence despite sitting one place below their hosts.

These two clubs know each other well in Serie A. Their last meeting ended 4-0 to Botafogo in January 2026, though Cruzeiro claimed a 2-2 draw at home in December 2025, so form between the sides has swung in both directions in recent months.

With Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana commitments factored into both clubs' recent schedules, squad management will play a role in how each coach approaches this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Cruzeiro vs Botafogo RJ, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro are managed by Artur Jorge for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of the match, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Botafogo RJ head into this game under Franclim Carvalho. As with the home side, no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as kick-off approaches.

Form

Cruzeiro have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A victory at Internacional on July 23, and they also beat Barcelona SC 4-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-1 draw with Fluminense in Serie A, with the five games producing a combined nine goals scored and four conceded.

Botafogo RJ have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Vitoria on July 23, while a 2-1 win over Santos earlier in July stands as their sharpest recent performance. The one blemish was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Bahia. Botafogo have also been active in continental competition, winning 1-3 away against Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 4-0 to Botafogo RJ when they hosted Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture in January 2026. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 when Cruzeiro were at home in December 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Cruzeiro hold two wins to Botafogo's two, with one draw, and the aggregate goals across those matches reflect a rivalry that can produce results in either direction.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Cruzeiro sit eighth and Botafogo RJ are one place below them in ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: